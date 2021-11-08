Forza Horizon 5: How To Easily Beat Unbeatable Drivatars | ‘Unbeatable Triumph’ Achievement Guide

Want to overcome the impossible in Forza Horizon 5 without even trying? Players exploring the vast Mexican map have discovered a loophole that makes earning the Unbeatable Triumph achievement a cinch. That achievement challenges you to complete 6 different Race Events against Unbeatable difficulty Drivatars. That’s the highest difficulty in the game, and these racers are truly unbeatable. You’ll have to practice tracks over and over again to even stand a chance.

Or, at least, you would. The new Eventlab feature makes earning Unbeatable Triumph eminently beatable. Maybe one of the most beatable things in history. With the right settings, you don’t even have to try. This isn’t an exploit or a cheat, and can be done straight up through the Eventlab feature without any fussing around with bugs. It really works, and players have been sharing the knowledge while the game is in early-access.

This feature is so powerful, you might want to go ahead and unlock Unbeatable Triumph now. Who knows, the developers might change their minds and disable this very handy trick.

More Forza Horizon 5 guides:

How To Unlock Free Fast Travel

How To Crush UNBEATABLE Drivatars

Unbeatable Drivatars are almost perfect racing machines. To unlock one of the hardest achievements in the game, you’ll have to beat 6 different races against Unbeatable Drivatars. It is nearly impossible unless you’re a true driving legend. You can face off against the hardest difficult level legit, or you can completely cheat.

To make this challenge ridiculously easy, just try this method using the EventLab feature.

Travel to any road race that is a Circuit .

. Open the EventLab Blueprint and create a new event .

and . For Car Type , select Anything Goes

, select For Performance Class, select Open

Next, we need to calibrate the settings for the perfect race — that we can easily beat.

Go to the Eventlab Settings — this is in the same screen where we can Test Drive / Publish the Event.

— this is in the same screen where we can Test Drive / Publish the Event. Open Eventlab Settings and set Drivatar Difficulty to Unbeatable .

and to . Set Max Number Of Drivatars to OFF .

to . Set Duration to 1 Min.

Confirm your Eventlab Settings and give it a name. Publish the Event, then Start Race to begin. The race will last for a few seconds, then end. You’ll win automatically. It doesn’t matter what car you choose. Why does this happen? Because you set the Max Number of Drivatars to OFF — there are no racers except you! Because you’re the only racer, you’ll automatically win the race. It is just that easy, and makes unlocking the extremely difficult “Unbeatable Triumph” achievement very easy.

Unbeatable Triumph (30 GS): Win 6 different Race Events against Unbeatable Drivatars.

You can also try searching the EventLab for events made just like this. This incredible method was shared by Maka91Productions on Youtube, and credited to rNxth and xXx B1GBR1T xXx on TrueAchievements.com.