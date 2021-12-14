Halo Infinite: Take A Big Bite Of This Giant Sandwich & Xbox OG | Open-World Easter Eggs

Halo Infinite takes a huge step forward, dropping the Master Chief into a massive open-world environment to explore — and the developers at 343 Industries filled that environment with weird secrets for us to discover. We’ve found the Craig meme, giant sandwiches, and homages to OG Xboxes. They’re all worth checking out if you’re a completionist. Or just curious about the strange stuff slumming around this very weird game. Check out where to go (or just check out the pictures) in the full guide below.

More Halo Infinite guides:

All 12 Skull Locations | All HVTs & Weapon Variants | All Collectibles | Warship Gbraakon & Foundation | All Collectibles | Outpost Tremonius & FOB Golf | All Collectibles | Ransom Keep & FOB Foxtrot | All Collectibles | Tower & Redoubt of Sundering | All Collectibles | Excavation Site & Forge of Teash | All Collectibles | Pelican Down (Region 3) | All Collectibles | Armory of Reckoning & Horn of Abolition | All Collectibles | Riven Gate & Annex Ridge | Craig The Meme Brute Easter Egg | Outpost Tremonius Airstrike Easter Egg | 20 More Tips & Tricks | Beginner’s Guide | How To Skip Tiers | How To Easily Unlock Multiplayer Achievements | PC Fixes

Giant Sandwich | Easter Egg Location







Grapple up to this pillar.

There’s a tantalizingly oversized sandwich just waiting for Master Chief in the open-world. To find this easter egg, travel south of the Spire main mission location. Follow the stream south (and slightly east) to the cave entrance, then delve deep inside. The cave leads to a large open chamber that’s guarded by Banished, so be prepared for a fight. Clear them out, and that’s when things get tricky.

Where To Find The Giant Sandwich: Grapple up to a hidden ledge (check the image above) then up and into the very narrow cave tunnel. Zip straight up, and you’ll land in a mysterious chamber where grunts are praising a giant sandwich. Why? How? The sandwich is glowing with an ethereal light, so it must be a powerful artifact.

This is no ordinary sandwich. It’s a giant BLT! Look, I know that doesn’t help explain why this thing is here. Get close to the sandwich and you’ll hear a chiptune version of some classic Halo music, while the frozen statues of Grunts pantomime a little dance.

OG Xbox | Easter Egg Location







Want some OG Xbox nostalgia? There’s an original Xbox to find in the open-world map. Find it in a metal tunnel southeast from the upper-most Beacon objective in Region 4 — the lowest region on the map. Inside the tunnel, there’s a tiny ceiling tunnel you can access with your grappling hook on the right side. Check out the pictures for an exact location.

Hop on up to find a hidden gamer lair! The OG Xbox is a fat beast, glowing red and sitting on a container with a monitor. The area is littered with MREs and folding chairs. Perfect for UNSC marines looking for something to do between life-or-death battles against the Banished. It’s always nice when Halo celebrates its origins — and seeing as Halo Infinite is very much a throwback to Halo 1, it’s a perfect little hidden homage.

Craig’s Greatest Hits | Easter Egg Location









Rounding out the hidden open-world Easter eggs, we have the Craig Meme. We’ve already covered this one more extensively here, but this one is worth visiting on our open-world Easter egg tour. The Craig Easter egg is located on top of The Tower in Region 1, one of the early mission objectives of the game. You can grapple up (difficult) or fly a Wasp / Banshee and jump off at the location to check it out.

There you’ll find a band setup with speakers and a giant guitar. You’ll also find an album with Craig’s ugly mug, labeled his “Greats Hits” with references to his memerific origins as an online punchline back in 2020. If you don’t know Craig, he’s just a funny looking random Brute that Master Chief unceremoniously slaughters in an earlier gameplay reveal — and became a lightning rod surrounding the discourse of Halo Infinite. That the developers at 343 Industries included Craig at all shows they’re willing to poke a little fun at themselves.