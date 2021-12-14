Halo Infinite: All Forerunner Artifact Locations | How To Unlock Haruspis Achievement

In Halo Infinite, you’re absolutely buried in lore. There are UNSC Audio Logs, Banished Audio Logs, High-Value Target entries, and dozens of cutscenes as you fight your way across the Zeta Halo. There’s one type of collectible that’s incredibly easy to miss. You can play through the entire game and never notice it — and they contain the most mysterious lore entries. The Forerunner Artifacts are the strangest collectible in the game, and there are two achievements related to finding them all.

There are only seven, and they can only be found in the massive open-world. If you’re curious and need to know more about the Endless, this is where to find all the Forerunner Audio Logs.

And how to unlock two achievements. If you’re into that.

More Halo Infinite guides:

Forerunner Artifacts Locations

The Forerunner Artifacts are a unique collectible that’s only available in the open-world. These strange artifacts seemingly don’t do anything — but, if you use the blue portals in the correct order, you’ll unlock special Forerunner Audio Logs. If you’re a lorehound, this is how to get the hidden messages.

To unlock the Haruspis achievement and gain the Forerunner Audio Logs, you need to enter the Forerunner Artifacts in a specific order. Enter them in the order below — if you go through them in the wrong order, you’ll have to reset from the beginning. To activate an artifact, approach it and

Eld Aficionado : Scanned a Forerunner Artifact

: Scanned a Forerunner Artifact Haruspis: Scanned all Forerunner Artifacts

These collectibles can be earned at any time, but finding them is MUCH easier once you acquire a Wasp. From the sky, spotting the artifacts is very easy. It should only take about 15 minutes to clear out these collectibles and earn two achievements.

Forerunner Artifact #1: Found in the hills southeast of FOB Charlie, a little more southeast from Harpoon Squad.

Forerunner Artifact #2: Southeast of Outpost Tremonius, right next to the Mjolnir Armory at the pond.

Forerunner Artifact #3: Located on the hill southwest of Ransom Keep.

Forerunner Artifact #4: At the top of the mountain northeast of FOB Golf, your very first FOB.

Forerunner Artifact #5: Far northeast of FOB Juliet, southeast of the northernmost Beacon mission objective. Look on a high mountain for a wrecked Banished base, with the artifact in the center.

Forerunner Artifact #6: Located just north of Fortune Squad — which is itself northwest of FOB Hotel.

Forerunner Artifact #7: Just north of FOB November, on the edge of the map.

Finding them all unlocks the Haruspis achievement. You can listen to the audio logs at any time in your collection menu — just like UNSC or Banished logs. These ones have a little more info on the mysterious Zeta Halo. Absolutely worthwhile for players curious to see where the story goes next.