Halo Infinite: How To Find All Collectibles | Excavation Site & Forge of Teash

Master Chief travels deep into the second region of the Zeta Halo on his mission to discover the mysterious objectives of the Banished. There’s a massive Excavation Site in the northwestern section of the map, and you’ll have to investigate. While there, you’ll also find the nearby fortress of Forge of Teash. Both areas are packed with collectibles — useful ones like Mjolnir Armories and Spartan Cores. We’ve got full guides on where to find each one, with pictures and text to point you in the right direction.

There are multiple types of collectibles in Halo Infinite. Here’s a quick rundown.

Skulls : Hidden cheats. Find a skull to unlock the corresponding cheat and activate it in the Campaign menu.

: Hidden cheats. Find a skull to unlock the corresponding cheat and activate it in the Campaign menu. Audio Logs : Audio Logs come in three types — UNSC, Spartan, and Banished. They made a beeping noise when you’re close.

: Audio Logs come in three types — UNSC, Spartan, and Banished. They made a beeping noise when you’re close. Spartan Cores : Singleplayer collectibles that are used to unlock Suit Upgrades.

: Singleplayer collectibles that are used to unlock Suit Upgrades. Armor Lockers: Containers that unlock customization armor for multiplayer.

Excavation Site

Mjolnir Armory: Banished Nameplate – In the southwest corner of the site — find the caves and look for this Armory on the ground floor, beneath a tunnel entrance.

Spartan Core: On the rocky ledge high above the site in the southwest edge. Climb up to the top of the cliffs to find the UNSC scouting post.

Spartan Core: Along the southeast edge of the site there’s a Banished garage-like structure with a Banshee inside. On the upper level, you’ll find the Spartan Core.

UNSC Audio Log: Found on the west side of the large Excavation Site building that generates the laser beams. This area unlocks after the ambush has initiated.

Banished Audio Log: In the center room of the large laser-generating structure. Go to the control room and look opposite the objective terminal.

UNSC Audio Log: From the site, follow the road northwest to the fork, in the section of forest that’s been raised and scarred. Right at the fork, there’s a small UNSC vehicle crash site with this audio log, seemingly way outside the Excavation Site area.

Forge of Teash

Banished Audio Log: In the large tunnel in the northeast section of the Forge.

Banished Audio Log: In the large Repair Bay structure on the east side of the facility — there are two terminals you need to disable here. The audio log is near the ramp in the center of the room.

Spartan Core: In the same large repair bay (east side), you’ll find a Spartan Core up at the top of the ramp.

UNSC Audio Log: On the large mountain northeast of the Forge of Teash. Go to the outer wall and walk along the edge with the cliff face. Along the path, you’ll find a cave entrance marked with yellow glowsticks. Crouch to enter and find this log.

UNSC Audio Log: Found on the rocky hill southeast of the Forge of Teash. Go to the location marked on the map — its much further away than you’d think. Cross the southern road to the rocks overlooking the forge from the southeast.