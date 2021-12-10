Halo Infinite: Craig Returns To Sing The Hits In This Hilarious Memerific Easter Egg

Craig is back. In in-game meme form. The infamous Halo Infinite brute, who became meme-ified after an Xbox Games Showcase in 2020 that had fans questioning the graphics quality of the (then) soon-to-be-released game. A delay was announced not long after for Halo Infinite — whether those events are related, I won’t speculate. All I know is that fans latched onto Craig — a hilariously visaged random Brute that gets killed by Master Chief with a melee attack. Craig’s sad, sullen, mildly pathetic grimace is a meme for our depressed times. We can’t help but love (and laugh at) Craig.

And now Craig is totally, 100% official. Located in the open-world map of Halo Infinite, players can find an unmistakable stage — Craig is name-dropped on posters and an album with Craig’s “Greatest Hits”. If you can’t stop giggling about Craig more than a year later, you’ll want to check out this Easter egg.

If all this Craig stuff still makes no sense, you can get succinct explanation here.

Craig The Meme Brute | Easter Egg Location











The Craig Easter egg is located on top of the Tower — the fourth main mission in the first region of the Zeta Halo. You can climb up early with your grappling hook if you’re really skilled, or just fly a vehicle to the top. You’ll eventually unlock a Wasp at your FOB — call one in and you can easily visit this location. You’ll also find the IWBYD Skull here.

The Easter egg is a stage — it looks like a one-man band, with speakers and a custom guitar (or a keytar?) leaning against the stage. On the wall you can find a poster with “Craig Zeta Halo Tour 2560” dates. He’ll be visiting all the major Banished locations! Even better, you can find Craig’s ugly mug on an album. Interact with the album to flip it over and get some track titles.

I Smile Inside

For the Craig

I Was Alone

I Got Tears Last Summer

I’m the Craig in Your Heart

My Mom Used To Love Me

Popped In The Chin by my Friend

Space Gophers, Where’d The Rhinos Go?

The Smell of Flowers Makes Me Happy

Your Words Hurt, But I Love It

The Day You Became A Meme

Grunt! Grunt! Grunt!

I Can’t Grow Beard

I Am So Famous

All references to different memes. “I Got Tears Last Summer” — a reference to Halo fans collectively dunking on this random enemy guy. Just search for Craig memes and you’ll find so, so much more. At least the developers at 343 Industries have a healthy sense of humor over the entire thing if they’re willing to throw a little work into the reference. This isn’t nothing! There’s a weird giant guitar! There’s album art! And considering Halo Infinite is getting series best high scores, maybe all that love paid off.