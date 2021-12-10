Halo Infinite: How To Crush Mission 3 With The Airstrike Easter Egg | Locations Guide

Clear an entire mission and barely lift a finger with this awesome little Easter egg found very early in Halo Infinite. In the third mission of the game — Outpost Tremonius — Master Chief can access some left-behind UNSC tech to call in a particularly powerful airstrike. To do it, you’ll need to find three hidden switches around the area and press them in a specific order. The Easter egg is incredibly simple to pull off once you know how it works, so check out the full guide below for pictures and more details.

Airstrike Easter Egg | Mission 3 Location

After exiting the Foundation level (the second mission of the game) you can find the Easter egg in Outpost Tremonius. This Easter egg can be missed, so don’t leave until you’ve checked this out. To activate the Easter egg, you need to find hidden red switches.

The Easter egg launches an air strike that nukes the entire area with missiles, wiping out every enemy — you don’t have to do anything. Here’s how it works.

Red Switch #1: As you exit the interior at the start of the mission, go right and back around the Banished structure. Find it near the cliffs to your left. Keep going this path and you can also find some hardlight Forerunner weapons.

Red Switch #2: Look at the giant ship crash above the outpost — there’s a crate, almost directly above a Banished machinegun post you’ll have to fight past on the hill leading to the landing pad level exit.

Red Switch #3: The final switch is at the front of the crashed ship. There are two big gun turrets on the side — go to the closest turret to find a dead body with the final button.

Press the last button and enjoy the fireworks. The entire area is carpet-bombed from the sky, wiping out any enemies remaining on the landing pad and clearing the way for you to finish the level. This little trick would actually be pretty useful for future Legendary playthroughs. Why fight when you can let an Easter egg for all the fighting for you?