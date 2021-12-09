Halo Infinite: How To Find All 12 Skulls | Cheats Locations Guide

Skulls are back in Halo Infinite. Skulls, once found, unlock special effects that can make the campaign easier or harder… but mostly harder. Skulls are special “cheats” that cause different things to happen when activated — some skulls make explosions bigger, make enemies drop less ammo, or remove the HUD entirely. They’re designed to give you more reasons to replay the campaign, and they’re also ridiculously tough to find without clues.

The hunt for skulls is even trickier in Halo Infinite. Most skulls are hidden in the vast open-world environment of the game, meaning you’ll have to scour the entire map with your scan. Most skulls really can’t be reached until the end of the game, which you can still access after finishing the story. Only 5/12 skulls are in campaign missions — which are locked out after leaving the area, so we’ll focus on getting those skulls first. The open-world skulls can be acquired at any point in the game. If you miss a mission skull, you’ll have to start a new game and hunt it down on your own.

Finding all 12 skulls will unlock the Catacomb Achievement — and you’ll be well-prepared for challenge runs once coop is officially released. Skulls are most fun with friends.

More Halo Infinite guides:

Missable Skulls

These are the skulls that are found in story missions — if you exit a story mission, you can’t go back. Use your Scan ability liberally to make finding these skulls easier. They’re small objects that appear in yellow when scanned.

Boom Skull: Warship Gbraakon – Before entering the bridge, you’ll reach a long hallway with two floors and three cargo lifts to the right. Ride the center cargo lift and hop off before hitting the forcefield.

Cowbell Skull: Foundation – After meeting with the ‘Weapon’ you’ll ride an elevator up. Exiting the elevator, you’ll reach a room with enemies and a large expanse to the right. Use the grappling hook to climb up the first pillar in this room — you’ll want to reach the skull on top of the pillar to your right. Reaching this one is very tricky this early in the game.

Mythic Skull: Command Spire – In the level, you’ll reach a large chamber with glowing orange portals while metal shapes float through. Go to the far end of the room where the big metal objects turn right. Use your grappling hook to jump onto one of the floating objects, then grapple onto a ledge high above, in the back of the room, at the center-top. Once you reach the ledge, keep going up to a small balcony with a door. Go through the hallway to find the skull.

Grunt Birthday Party Skull: Repository – In this mission, you’ll need to cross a blue light bridge and then use the terminal on a platform with your AI companion. In this room, there’s an optional door on a balcony directly to your right as you enter. Grapple across to reach it and find a Power Seed.

With the Power Seed, you need to get it to the door directly opposite the door leading to the Power Seed. You’ll need to throw it twice (at least) to get the Power Seed over, then Grapple across the gaps. Get inside the opposite door and install the Power Seed. Now continue the mission — nothing will happen yet!

Continue into a room with a glass window at the top above two pillars, with two gold walls (and Sentinel spawners) on the left / right. Use grapple to climb up to the window that is now open thanks to the Power Seed we placed earlier.

In the top room, there are five invisible Elites with Swords guarding this skull.

Bandana Skull: Silent Auditorium – On the final mission, ignore the Sentinel enemies — do not destroy any Sentinels! This is easiest to pull off on Easy. From the first room with Sentinels, continue until you reach the room with the light bridge you need to activate.

If you didn’t destroy any Sentinels, another light bridge will appear directly ahead. Go through the door to find the skull.

Open-World Skulls

These skulls are available in the Zeta Halo open-world area, and can be acquired very late into the game. Before the final mission, you can fully explore the open-world. With all your upgrades and unlocked FOBs, you’ll have a much easier time getting these skulls near the end than right at the start.

Earn enough Valor to spawn the Wasp vehicle to make exploration much, much easier.

IWBYD Skull: Found in the first open-world area, just north of FOB Foxtrot. The Skull is located at the top of The Tower, one of the early main-mission locations. Getting to the top of the tower might only be possible once you can spawn Wasp flying vehicles. Land on top and you can easily reach this collectible.

You can also find a Craig Brute Easter egg up here!

Blind Skull: Also found in the first open-world area. Go down the southernmost Spartan Core collectible location (revealed on your map after capturing FOB Golf) — the core is facing a huge metal canyon. Like before, you really want to get a Wasp. There’s a large rock in this canyon between the two cliffs that forms a natural bridge. Fly up and drop onto this rock.

On the rock, you’ll find blue glowing signal lights. Follow the blue lights down to reach the skull far below.

Thunderstorm Skull: Found directly west of FOB Juliet, southeast of The Beacon mission objective. Look for a single lonely pillar near a giant mountain-like cliff. There are two ways to get ontop of this lonely metal pillar — you can jump from the tall cliff above, or drop from a Wasp.

Black Eye Skull: In the southeast corner of the map, east of FOB Kilo — about halfway between FOB Kilo and the Banished Keep. This one is easy! Just find the waterfall. Drop down to the bottom of the falls and look for the cave behind it. The small cave is about halfway up the cliff. Once again, use your grapple to reach it.

Famine: In the far southeast corner of the map, east of FOB November, you’ll need to reach the island in the southeast corner of the map. Grab a flying vehicle (or spawn a Wasp) and fly over to the island. There’s a ledge behind the rocks on this island with a glowing orange spot / dead alien that marks where the skull is located.

Fog Skull: In the mountains directly west of FOB Alpha. Go to the edge of the map and under the giant wall of metal to (eventually) find a plush Covenant doll on the ledge. Use the grapple to follow a specific platforming path that leads to this tricky skull.

Catch Skull: Travel to the area north of Outpost Tremonius in the far northwest of the map. There’s not much up here — look for a canyon on the grassland guarded by two red Hunters. They’re guarding a pond with a Skull sitting on a tree stump.