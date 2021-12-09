Halo Infinite: How To Find All Collectibles | Outpost Tremonius & FOB Golf

Leaving the underground of the Zeta Halo, you’ll finally get your first taste of the open-ended design in Halo Infinite. Once you complete Outpost Tremonius, you can tackle challenges in any order you want, raiding Banished facilities and rescuing nearby UNSC squads to aid you in battle. The more tasks you tackle in these open areas, the more points you’ll earn to buy weapons and vehicles from FOBs. And these open areas are packed with collectibles. Grabbing a FOB will mark all the nearby collectibles on your map. That makes life easier, but you can still miss some. Especially in the expansive campaign levels.

Skulls are great finds, but the Armor Lockers are another collectible you absolutely won’t want to miss. Armor Lockers unlock customization for multiplayer. Yes, there are custom sets of armor you can get without grinding in MP. The first armor set is the Obelisk Stone MK7 Armor — and it sounds awesome. Get the location for this collectible and more in the full guide below.

There are multiple types of collectibles in Halo Infinite. Here’s a quick rundown.

Skulls : Hidden cheats. Find a skull to unlock the corresponding cheat and activate it in the Campaign menu.

: Hidden cheats. Find a skull to unlock the corresponding cheat and activate it in the Campaign menu. Audio Logs : Audio Logs come in three types — UNSC, Spartan, and Banished. They made a beeping noise when you’re close.

: Audio Logs come in three types — UNSC, Spartan, and Banished. They made a beeping noise when you’re close. Spartan Cores : Singleplayer collectibles that are used to unlock Suit Upgrades.

: Singleplayer collectibles that are used to unlock Suit Upgrades. Armor Lockers: Containers that unlock customization armor for multiplayer.

Outpost Tremonius

Spartan Core: Right after exiting the Foundation, following the Tremonius boss fight, you’ll leave the lift. In the hallway, you’ll find your first Spartan Core upgrade.

Mjolnir Armor Locker: Obelisk Stone MK7 Armor – Found at the top of Outpost Tremonius, to the right after climbing the hill and taking out the last reinforcement that arrive. It’s on the grass to the right of the Banished plinth, where the Weapon can hack to unlock a landing pad.

Banished Audio Log: In the Outpost, go to the landing pad and look down when facing the base where you first entered. Look down and drop below the landing pad to find this Audio Log.

Spartan Core: Found behind the large structure near the cliff’s edge. It’s near the weapon container with a Rocket Launcher.

Spartan Core: Go back towards the large Banished structure you used to enter the outpost. Go around the left side, all the way behind it to find a crash site with this core.

Hidden Heatwave: Found behind the Banished structure that you exited from after the Foundation. When facing the structure, go around the left side to find a hidden Forerunner room in a cave.

FOB Golf

UNSC Audio Log: Riding the Pelican and continuing your mission, you’ll reach a small UNSC outpost. Find the log behind the main terminal, in the back-right corner of the square structure.

UNSC Audio Log: The other Audio Log is a little trickier. From the FOB, turn to face the hill you used to originally reach the area (in the story cutscene) and look behind the trees to the right.

HVT: Okro ‘Vagaduun: Location revealed after capturing FOB Golf. Go to the westernmost road from Ransom Keep and go south. Drop down a ravine to reach the edge of the map — around the corner, you’ll find a dark cave.

The target is an Elite with a Duelist Sword and invisibilty.

Defeating him unlocks the Duelist Energy Sword.

Spartan Core: On the hill to the west of the bridge leading to the first Recovery mission waypoint. To the right of FOB Foxtrot. Collectible revealed after capturing FOB Golf.

Spartan Core: Take the road far south of Ransom Keep and enter the huge ravine south of the disabled southern bridge, just west of Carrera Squad. Collectible revealed after capturing FOB Golf.

Spartan Core: On a high ridge to the east of Ransom Keep. Collectible revealed after capturing FOB Golf.

Mjolnir Armory: Olympic Stance – On a Banished patrolled hill directly west of Ransom Keep. Collectible revealed after capturing FOB Golf.