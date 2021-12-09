Halo Infinite: How To Find All Collectibles | Warship Gbraakon & Foundation

Act 1 of Halo Infinite sends Master Chief through the ringer against the Banished forces — it’s a linear series of levels and you’ll want to get all the collectibles here you can, because they can be missed. Until you reach the open-ended area at the start of Act 2, there is no way to return to previous levels. Not yet, anyway. And there are some incredibly easy-to-miss collectibles right at the start. Audio Logs are great, but it’s the Skulls we’re all after.

Skulls are hidden collectibles that, when found, unlock special effects that can either help or hinder you. Skulls are kind of like old-school cheats — the skulls in this section of the game make your explosions bigger, and increase the effect, sending bodies (and objects) flying even further. And these skulls are hidden in tricky spots. Even using the scanning ability doesn’t really help you find them easier.

There are multiple types of collectibles in Halo Infinite. Here’s a quick rundown.

Skulls : Hidden cheats. Find a skull to unlock the corresponding cheat and activate it in the Campaign menu.

: Hidden cheats. Find a skull to unlock the corresponding cheat and activate it in the Campaign menu. Audio Logs : Audio Logs come in three types — UNSC, Spartan, and Banished. They made a beeping noise when you’re close.

: Audio Logs come in three types — UNSC, Spartan, and Banished. They made a beeping noise when you’re close. Spartan Cores : Singleplayer collectibles that are used to unlock Suit Upgrades.

: Singleplayer collectibles that are used to unlock Suit Upgrades. Armor Lockers: Containers that unlock customization armor for multiplayer.

Warship Gbraakon

UNSC Audio Log: After the first elevator, find the Audio Log to your left on a pile of boxes. You’ll hear the beeping sound once you step off the lift.

Ride the center cargo elevator.

Skull: On the path to the bridge, you’ll reach a long hallway room that consists of two floors with red lifts. Its past the control-like room — the red glowing lifts are on the right side. Ride one of the red lifts to find the hidden skull. There are three lifts — ride the center one and hop off in the alcove.

Boom: Doubles explosion radius.

Banished Audio Log: In the massive bridge area, go to the right on the upper walkay. On the wall in this corner with a gun rack, you’ll find a leaning audio log.

Foundation

Jump onto this pillar — all the way to the top. Then you can reach the strug in the center.

Skull: After meeting the “Weapon”, the lift will rise up and stop in a large room. Continue into the next room where you’ll encounter enemies. From here, climb up to the top of its chamber to find this skull using your grappling hook. Use scan to spot it on a high ledge in the center, to your right as you enter. Use the ledges on the first pillar — once you climb to the top of the pillar, you can jump and grapple onto the center ledge.

Cowbell: Acceleration from explosions is increased.

Banished Audio Log: Later, in the chamber where you’ll use your AI to raise two bridges. The log is right next to the exit door. You can’t miss it.

Mjolnir Suit Upgrade: Enhanced Shield Core – Found following the room where your AI raises the two bridges. Ahead, you’ll find a dead Spartan as part of the story. This is an objective and can’t be missed.

UNSC Audio Log: On the walkway suspended over dozens of storage vessels in the distance leading to your objective — a power seed. There’s a log right next to the terminal.