Call of Duty: Vanguard – How To Find The Zombies Easter Egg In Warzone Pacific

Call of Duty: Vanguard just got a big update, changing the game and adding a new WW2-themed map to Warzone. The new Warzone Pacific map adds load of Vanguard gear across a vast Battle Royale arena, and tucked away in one corner, there’s a big surprise for fans of Zombies. The Caldera map features an almost 1-to-1 recreation of Nacht Der Untoten, the very first Zombies Mode map — originally, Zombies Mode was a hidden bonus waiting for players after completing the Call of Duty: World At War campaign. That’s another WW2 shooter, so we’ve come full circle. Sadly, you won’t be fighting any zombies here. Not yet, anyway.

The new Zombies map in Vanguard hasn’t been greeted with much praise since release, and the promised Easter egg has been pushed back. It’s clearly something went very wrong with Vanguard Zombies, and I have no idea when they’ll be able to bring the mode back up to the standards of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. That Zombies mode had issues, but it was still the Zombies we knew and loved. Here’s hoping the developers pull things together and manage to right the ship and release something cool. Until then, we’ll just have to enjoy a trip down memory lane on the new Warzone Caldera map.

How To Find Nacht Der Untoten | Easter Egg Location

On the new Caldera map for Call of Duty: Warzone, you can find Nacht Der Untoten in the northwest corner of the map, directly across from a lonely airstrip. There are crashed airplanes strewn around the stark concrete bunker — a bunker that’s got that familiar “U” shape of Nacht Der Untoten, the very first Zombies map in Call of Duty history.

Go to the marked location to find Undertoten. Easy!

The area of the map is a hidden German facility that’s starkly empty — the original map looks puny in comparison, especially when it’s filled with debris. Now you’re free to explore the entire large structure. You can enter through the camo netting on the second floor balcony, or using a ladder to go straight from the exterior to the rooftop. There are planning boards related to the Axis war machine in the planning room and even a MP40 blueprint that kind of resembles one of the classic wallbuys. Check out the area for yourself — it probably won’t get a lot of traffic, so you can happily explore without fear of ambushes. Hopefully.