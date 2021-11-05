Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies – How To Get Free Quick Revives | Der Anfang Guide

Quick Revive is your most precious resource in Zombies, and Call of Duty: Vanguard‘s Der Anfang map removes any manual way to refresh your valuable Quick Revives. If you play through the map, it might actually seem impossible to get another Quick Revive if you die once — leaving you basically screwed on the higher rounds with no safety net. But, as we’ve discovered through playing all day, there is another method for earning Quick Revives once again. Its rare, but the possibility makes all the difference.

If you’re new to Zombies, you might not even know what a Quick Revive is. When playing on Solo, players are given a single Quick Revive — this allows you to revive yourself after you’ve been downed. Normally, you’ll need other players to revive you. If you have a Quick Revive, there’s no need! But, you only get one and you can’t get more in Der Anfang through perk machines. Quick Revive has been a staple in the Zombies series for a long time, so it did seem odd that there was (apparently) no way to get them in-map. Well, that changes with this discovery.

More Call of Duty: Vanguard guides:

Everything You Need To Know About Zombies | Der Anfang Map Guide | Settings To Change First

How To Find Quick Revives In-Map | Free Perk Guide

Quick Revive is a special ambient perk that doesn’t fill your normal perk deck slots. You automatically start with a Quick Revive perk when playing Solo on Der Anfang. If you have a charge of Quick Revive, you can self-revive once after being downed. After that one extra life, you’re on your own — unless you find an additional Quick Revive.

After a lot of experimentation and replaying Der Anfang many, many times, we’ve found one method for regaining Quick Revive. There are no normal Quick Revive perk stations this time. This is the only way to get an additional Quick Revive.

Rarely, Quick Revive perks can drop from Sturmkrieger boss zombies. CONFIRMED : You can also rarely get Quick Revive perks from chests in the hub.

can drop from boss zombies.

Sturmkrieger zombies are special mini-bosses that begin to spawn on Round 5+. They are heavily armored and carry an MG-42 machine gun. They’re extremely dangerous at any range, and can only be defeated by aiming for the head or backpack. Destroying their backpack will instantly kill them.

Quick Revive loot only seems to drop at Round 10+, but may drop earlier. While I’ve never seen it happen, Quick Revives may also drop from randomly generated chests (CONFIRMED). These chests will appear more often after Round 5+ and can drop Pack-a-Punched guns. Right now, these are the only known methods for finding additional Quick Revives if you’re too low level to craft them. Defeating Sturmkrieger boss zombies and praying might just be your best bet.