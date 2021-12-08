Animal Crossing: New Horizons – There’s A New Undocumented Way To Earn 100,000~ Bells | Wisp Guide

Image Source: [1]

Animal Crossing: New Horizons recently received a massive 2.0 update to prepare for the Happy Home Paradise DLC, including a new coffee cafe run by our favorite owl buddy Brewster. The 2.0 update includes a ton of small changes — mostly related to getting your hands on those weird Gyroid collectibles. But, there are some changes that aren’t mentioned anywhere in the patch notes. One of those changes, as the community has since discovered, is related to Wisp and his ghostly rewards.

Wisp is a ghost that appears at night. If you encounter Wisp, he’ll break into five parts — search the entire island to bring back the pieces, and he’ll reward you with a random item. You can select “Something New” or “Something Valuable”, and normally “Something Valuable” really isn’t that valuable. Before the 2.0 Update, selecting “Something Valuable” would reward you with an item valued at 10,000~ Bells maximum. After the update, you can get items for 100,000~ Bells! That’s a big change. Learn more about Wisp and his rewards in the full guide below.

More Animal Crossing: New Horizons guides:

20 Tips Absolute Beginners Need To Know | 5 Ways To Make Tons Of Bells | Early Money-Making Tips & Tricks | How To Get The Polevault & Ladder | Navigation Tools Guide | How To Import Images & Custom Designs | How To Create A 5-Star Island | Perfect Rating Guide | How To Spot Fake Art & Avoid Getting Swindled By Redd | Authentic Art Guide | How To Unlock The Island Designer App | Terraforming Guide | How To Get The Storage Shed

How To Find Wisp | “Something Valuable” Guide

Wisp is a ghostly special character that appears on random nights (sometimes multiple nights in the same week) between 8PM-4AM. While floating around the island, you can talk to him — which startles him, making him break into five Spirit Pieces. These pieces scatter randomly across your island, and they can appear anywhere in the outdoors.

If you find all five pieces, you can reform Wisp and he’ll reward you. You’ll have a choice between two rewards.

Something New : Request “Something New” and Wisp will give you an item that is not in your inventory.

: Request “Something New” and Wisp will give you an item that is not in your inventory. Something Valuable: Request “Something Valuable” and Wisp will give you an item that may be valuable.

Both rewards got an overhaul in the 2.0 Update. Previously, “Something New” rewards wouldn’t be more valuable than 1,500 bells, while “Something Valuable” rewards wouldn’t be more valuable than 10,000 bells. Both rewards are now maxed at x10 their old values. The items you get are still random, but they can be much more valuable now.

“Something Valuable” rewards will now give you items that are worth between 6,000 – 100,000 Bells. You won’t always get peak value items. Wisp doesn’t really know the value of stuff, and if you ask for “Something Valuable” he may give you junk you already have in your inventory, or stuff that’s only valued at 6,000~ Bells. Still, that’s WAY better than his previous 1.0 version, dropping rewards that are actually worth something. Sure, this might not compare with playing the Turnip Stock Market, but it gives you a good reason to actually track down those Spirit Pieces if you happen to encounter Wisp.