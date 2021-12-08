Destiny 2: How To Get Gjallarhorn (Again) | 30th Anniversary Exotic Guide

The 30th Anniversary Update for Destiny 2 slams players with Bungie-related nostalgia, throwing in Halo Magnums and Myth: The Fallen Lords swords. There are outfits, weapons, and more calling back to Bungie’s long history in video game development, but Destiny fans are hungry for one thing specifically — the grand return of the Gjallarhorn.

The legendary Exotic Rocket Launcher is available to unlock. In Destiny 1 Year 1, the Gjallarhorn was practically required for any high-level challenges. If you weren’t packing a Gjallarhorn, you weren’t invited to the party. Even worse, there was no Gjallarhorn Exotic Quest until Destiny‘s Year 3 update. You just had to hope and pray for a drop. And many players spent long hours in Crucible begging for an Exotic.

No need to worry about that here. Getting the Gjallarhorn is incredibly simple in Destiny 2. Here’s how to complete the quest.

Talk to Shaw Han on Cosmodrome, Earth and accept the “And Out Fly The Wolves” Exotic quest.

Step #1: Complete The “Grasp of Avarice” Dungeon

Join a fireteam and complete the “Grasp of Avarice” Dungeon on the Eternity. This is just a Dungeon — not a Raid — so you should have no problem blasting through it with friends. Completing this Dungeon will reward you with a Wolfpack Round. Once you get it, return to Shaw Han.

Step #2: Collect 7 Wolfpack Rounds

To get 6 more Wolfpack Rounds, travel to the Cosmodrome to hunt Fallen. Go down to the Exodus Garden 2A Lost Sector. Complete the Lost Sector 3 times — you’ll get about 2~ Wolfpack Rounds per completion when defeating elite Fallen enemies. They’re random, so if you’re really unlucky, you may have to play through the Lost Sector a fourth time. Once you collect all 7 rounds, return to Shaw Han again.

Step #3: Visit Banshee-44 & Complete The Lost Sector

Meeting Shaw Han, you’ll be rewarded with the Rocket Housing Exotic Part. Next, travel to the Tower and talk to Banshee-44 the Gunsmith. He’ll send you somewhere familiar — the Exodus Garden 2A Lost Sector. Go to the Lost Sector in the Cosmodrome and complete it one more time. Naturally, you can do that solo. Collect the chest at the end to get the Targeting System Exotic Part.

Step #4: Reassemble The Gjallarhorn

Return to Shaw Han’s camp in the Cosmodrome and enter the building behind him. There’s a workbench you can use to reassemble — you’ll receive the Nearly Complete Gjallarhorn. Talk to Shaw Han one final time to gain the Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket Launcher. One of the best Exotics in the series is back, and getting it isn’t even that difficult. No grinding endlessly and praying for a drop this time around.