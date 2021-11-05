Animal Crossing: New Horizons – How To Get The Wooden Storage Shed | 2.0 Update Guide

Want to access inventory anywhere on your island paradise in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? You’re going to need the Wooden Storage Shed (or just the regular Storage Shed) DIY recipe. You don’t need the paid DLC to access this wonderful addition that cuts down on your transitioning time — as long as you’ve downloaded the huge 2.0 update, you can get your very own Storage Shed. The Storage Sheds and the Silo are important decorations for your new farm plots, and they’re just handy if you want to quickly gather up stuff for planting. Or just stuff in general.

Getting the Storage Shed is relatively straightforward, but it is locked even if you’ve completed the main game. You’ll need to get certain upgrades from Tom Nook before the Storage Shed is available, and you’ll definitely want it if you’re planning on putting together a farm. You get grab stuff from your bottomless inventory way faster!

How To Unlock The Wooden Storage Shed DIY Recipe | 2.00 Guide

Before you can access the Wooden Storage Shed or Storage Shed DIY Recipes, you’ll need to purchase one of the Inventory Upgrades from Tom Nook.

Travel to Resident Services and talk to Tom Nook. Once you’ve constructed a house, you can buy various upgrades and expansions. To gain access to the Storage Shed, you need to purchase the Storage Expansion for 500,000 bells.

There are multiple storage expansions, including an additional storage expansion for 700,000 bells. But, only the 500,000 bell expansion is required for now. Wait a day for construction to complete, and you’ll have +800 units of storage space. You can buy more if you want later, but that isn’t required for this recipe.

After purchasing the upgrade and getting it installed, return to Resident Services and access the shop. From here you can purchase the Wooden Storage Shed recipe.

Wooden Storage Shed DIY Recipe : Available at the Nook Stop for 6,000 Nook Miles . To build, requires: 30 wood, 30 hardwood, 30 softwood, and 10 iron nuggets.

Placing a Storage Shed gives you instant access to your house inventory anywhere on the island. Its just a nice addition that looks great in the middle of your cozy farm. What’s not to love?