Destiny 2: How To Get The Halo Magnum | Forerunner Exotic Guide

Bungie, the original developers that made Halo into the massive franchise it is today, celebrate their creation in Destiny 2 with an all-new Exotic Sidearm. And this is one gun you won’t find in Halo Infinite. The original Halo magnum — called the Forerunner here — is a bulky, powerful pistol with a huge zoom for scoring easy headshots. And it works exactly the same as it did in Halo 1.

To get this impressive Exotic, you need to download the 30th Anniversary update and complete a series of steps on the Exotic Quest. The update includes two new exotics — the Forerunner is one, and the infamous Gjallarhorn Rocket Launcher is the other. There are more Halo-like weapons included in this update, but the Forerunner is the only Halo Exotic waiting for you.

How To Unlock The Forerunner | Halo Exotic Sidearm

To begin the quest for this Exotic, travel to The Eternity – Xur’s Treasure Hoard. At Xur, select the “To The Daring Go The Spoils” — he has a bunch of small quests related to the new update. Finish all of these small side-jobs — eventually you’ll be able to take on the “Magnum Opus” Exotic Quest. Accept it and you can begin the hunt for the Halo gun.

Step #1: Collect 7 Strange Coins

You can collect Strange Coins from the new Dares of Eternity event, through Strikes, in the Crucible, in Gambit, by completing Heroic Public Events, and by turning in Bounties.

Check your inventory for Resplendent Chests and accept Gunsmith Bounties — these bounties can give you extra Strange Coins while you’re grinding. While on this step, you can also accept Starhorse Bounties right now. Get them early before you grind Dares of Eternity, but don’t turn them in if you finish them until Step #2 .

and accept — these bounties can give you extra Strange Coins while you’re grinding. Focus on Dares of Eternity for a very obvious reason. To unlock later steps, you’ll need to increase your rank in Dares of Eternity, so grinding out Dares to earn Strange Coins while you’re leveling up? That kills two birds with one stone. Dares of Eternity runs guarantee at least 1 Strange Coin reward per completion.

Step #2: Complete 3 Starhorse Bounties

Starhorse is an NPC in Xur’s Treasure Hoard. Inside the Vault, talk to Starhorse to accept their bounties. These are randomized bounties — basically, you need to earn a good score while completing Dares of Eternity runs and earn enough points to count as a completion. The more difficult bounties count as two “completions” instead of just one, or even all three. But I recommend just sticking with the Bronze Bounties unless you’re working with a dedicated team.

Step #3: Get The Strange Key

Once you reach Rank 4 in Dares of Eternity, Xur will give you the Strange Key. There’s no trick to ranking up. Just play through this event until you level up. If you started this quest only playing Dares of Eternity, you should easily be able to complete this step.

Now, here comes the tricky part. With the Strange Key, turn around and enter the large room with the purple orb. You’ll transport into the Dares of Eternity arena. On the right side, there are some rocks with small rectangular blocks embedded in the stones. Stand so that the small rectangles line-up with the entrance to form Bungie’s 7th Column logo.

Lining up the symbols will mark a tiny cave straight ahead. Enter the dark passage, pass through the jumping puzzles, and reach the top of a high path to find a cryochamber. Open it up and you’ll earn the Halo Pistol! That’s it. This quest is mostly about grinding in the new update location and event, so if you’re up for that, this gun will be your’s in a day or two.