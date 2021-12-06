Fortnite: Chapter 3 – Everything New In The Latest Iteration Of Battle Royale | Guns, Sliding, Tents & More

The world of Fortnite has been flipped on its head yet again. Fortnite: Chapter 3 has begun and there’s a load of new content you need to get acquainted with. New abilities like the slide give you more maneuverability, while one particular cool gun lets you enter FPS mode. There are new locations to explore on a vast totally-new map, characters to find, quests to complete, and Spider-Men to swing around with. Let’s just get right into it. Here’s everything that’s new in Fortnite: Chapter 3 that you need to know about.

Whole New Island To Explore

The world has been flipped on its head, and the Battle Royale Island is completely remixed with new locations. The south is all desert, with vast open plains filled with down-home sights like the Butter Barn. Racing makes a comeback at Chonker’s Speedway, and huge tornadoes (and thunderstorms) spawn in the open expanses.

The northeast of the island is all snow biomes, with the cozy cottages of Greasy Grove juxtaposed with the woody industrial Logjam Lumberyard downstream. Instead of featuring a temperate grassy biome, the winter becomes spring — as the Battle Royale goes on, the snow will melt and reveal the beautiful summer fields. There’s even a big secret buried under the ice.

Finally, the northwest is all tropical locales, including the main base of the super heroic Seven. Their fortress compound is marked by a giant statue of The Rock’s character. You’ll also find the Daily Bugle building nearby — a Spider-Man locale, even if Spider-Man isn’t set to appear for a few more weeks.

Loads Of New Weapons & Items

There’s a load of new weapons to find randomly while scouring, and they’re not the most exciting arsenal for long-time fans. There are new pistols, shotguns, sniper rifles and assault rifles. No crazy rocket launchers — maybe for the best. Chapter 3 is reorienting Fortnite to a (slightly) simpler time.

New Guns: MK-Seven Assault Rifle : A med-to-long range rifle with a high-rate of fire, and the first gun in the game to give you a quasi-FPS view. Aim to aim-down-sights and align your target with the red dot sight. Ranger Assault Rifle : An AK-74. A very basic weapon that’s built for medium range. Stinger SMG : A surprisingly powerful SMG that’s built for medium range. Deals high damage to enemies and structures. Auto Shotgun : A more realistic looking auto-shotty that doesn’t deal a lot of damage per-shot but does lay down a lot of pellets. It also reloads pretty fast — two shells at a time. Striker Pump Shotgun : A standard pump-action shotgun. You know how these work. Deadly up-close. Slow to fire. Wide spread of pellets. Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle : A scoped sniper rifle with a 3-round magazine. Slow to fire, worthless at close range, but great if you’re a headshot wizard. Sidearm Pistol : A pistol that sports high damage and high accuracy. Deals extreme damage with headshots at close-range.



The MK-Seven is my favorite new weapon of the bunch. Dropping into ADS just gives me those Battlefield / Call of Duty vibes I was missing in Fortnite. Doing quests for The Seven at The Foundation can also unlock an enhanced version of the MK-Seven that sports an even higher rate-of-fire.

There are more items too — including new healing items and web-shooters to let you swing around the city.

Web-Shooters : Available as soon as Spider-Man drops on December 11th , Web-Shooters are an equipable item. Any skin can use them like a weapon. They’re like grappling hooks, but you can just keep swinging forever!

: Available as soon as Spider-Man drops on , Web-Shooters are an equipable item. Any skin can use them like a weapon. They’re like grappling hooks, but you can just keep swinging forever! Med-Mist : A new healing item. Med-Mist is a spray that heals you over time. You can run while spraying healing — and you can keep using it as long as the container isn’t empty.

: A new healing item. Med-Mist is a spray that heals you over time. You can run while spraying healing — and you can keep using it as long as the container isn’t empty. Guzzle Juice: A one-time use healing item that gives you +100 HP when guzzled. Once you initiate drinking, don’t get hurt or you’ll lose all the HP you just gained and cancel the animation.

Victory Crowns & You

Say hello to your new symbol of status in Fortnite. Victory Crowns are a reward you’ll retain after your Victory Royale — your character will carry a crown into your next match after a win, earning more XP and painting a big target on your back. For completing a match while wearing a Victory Crown, you’ll earn an exclusive emote. Crowns are in every type of Battle Royale mode, and you can earn them like so:

Solo : Top 4 players.

: Top 4 players. Duos : Top 2 teams.

: Top 2 teams. Trios : Top 1 team.

: Top 1 team. Squads: Top 1 team.

You’ll get a crown even if you’re in the top, but to earn your emote you need to be the actual #1 player in a round. The game doesn’t really properly explain that, but that’s how it works.

Going Camping

Tents add a new dimension to the gameplay. Tents are items you can randomly discover, allowing you to plop down a mobile base where you can quickly heal up and store three items. With Bars, you can rent a third slot — normally tents only have two slots available. Once a player is defeated, you can use their tents to collect your items. Tents are kind of like an item box. You can’t take other players items, but you can claim their tents to claim your items.

You can even move tents once they’re placed or access them against in future matches. Items placed in tents stay in tents, even during the next round. That can be a seriously game-changer.

More Misc. Changes

There are even more small changes you really ought to know about. Let’s run them down quickly here.

Sliding : You can now slide down hills by sprinting and crouching to enter into a slide. While sliding, you’ll move fast and can shoot / build like normal. A great way to change up your movement and take an enemy by surprise.

: You can now slide down hills by sprinting and crouching to enter into a slide. While sliding, you’ll move fast and can shoot / build like normal. A great way to change up your movement and take an enemy by surprise. Working Together : Certain tasks are faster when done together with your team. Reviving teammates or using the Reboot Van, the meter fills faster when other players are helping out. This even works with enemies.

: Certain tasks are faster when done together with your team. Reviving teammates or using the Reboot Van, the meter fills faster when other players are helping out. This even works with enemies. While Downed: You can do more while down-but-not-out. You crawl faster, can sort your inventory, pick up items, open doors, and even open chests.

And finally, there are quests. Quests are shown in the Quests Tab in the Lobby. There are Daily Quests (reset daily at 9AM ET) and you have Milestone Quests that last the entire season and are completed in stages. Season Quests are ironically not seasonal, but weekly — new Season Quests drop every week on Thursdays, 9AM ET. Finally, you can get special Seven Quests by visiting the Foundation Campus in the northwest of the map, near that big statue. Using the Device, you can contact The Scientist and take on special quests just for him.

Otherwise, there’s a Battle Pass to complete, The Rock to upgrade, and loads of new characters to unlock by earning levels. That should be more than enough new content to sift through — at least for a few weeks until the next major update.