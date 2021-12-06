Fortnite: Chapter 3 – How To Turn Off Crossplay On Console & Instantly Improve Your Game

Crossplay is a tricky proposition for multiplayer gamers on console. Keeping your party of friends together no matter what system you’re using? That’s a great feature! But there are drawbacks. When it comes to online shooters, mouse and keyboard is always going to be better than a thumbstick in terms of accuracy. Crossplay with PC also unleashes the pandora’s box of cheaters more openly than any other system — a problem that plagues all major multiplayer shooters. Titanfall was pulled from sale on PC because of all the cheaters!

Fortnite: Chapter 3 has all the same problems, but thankfully you still have the option to disable crossplay. This feature gets removed, swapped, and re-added depending on your system, but I can confirm that console players on PS4 / PS5, Xbox One / Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch still have the option to disable crossplay. Here’s a quick guide to help you get this done and take some of the sweatiness out of your online games.

And don’t forget! On PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, you can still use mouse+keyboard for select games. Fortnite is one of them.

How To Turn Off Crossplay On Console

Crossplay is the bane of console players. Crossplay means more cheating, more glitches, and more unfair competition — if you’re looking to play with other console players, you can disable Crossplay from the Settings Menu. Naturally, this works on PC too!

Go to Settings [Press Start and Scroll Down]

[Press and Scroll Down] In Settings , go to the Account And Privacy Tab

, go to the Scroll down to Gameplay Privacy to find “ Allow Cross Platform Play “

to find “ “ Set to “No“

Turning off Crossplay may cause some modes to have more limited player pools — that means longer wait times, lower match populations, and higher latency. But this is Fortnite. For any regular Battle Royale mode, you’ll find plenty of players.