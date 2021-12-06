Fortnite: Chapter 3 – What You Need To Know About Earning More XP & Leveling Faster | Crown, Creative & More

The grind for XP has begun anew in Fortnite: Chapter 3. The previous island and all of its permutations have been exploded, dropping players into an all-new Battle Royale island, with some new features, quests, and a Battle Pass with an entire season of skins. This new map isn’t exactly the seismic shift of Chapter 2 — that one updated the game with an entirely new engine — but Chapter 3 offers some cool bonuses to the player. Like sliding!

Changes to XP have landed, too. If you’re a lapsed player, you might’ve forgot that there are more ways to earn XP than just playing rounds of Battle Royale. Creative Mode AFK farming has returned — and you can earn plenty of XP by completing accolades in different Creative Mode events. Battle Royale is no longer strictly required for completing a Season… but now you can earn more XP than ever by stringing your Victory Crowns together. We’ll go through all the ways you can earn lots of XP below.

AFK Farming Is Still A Thing

In the early days of Creative Mode, AFK farming was a popular pastime for players that can’t get around to earning lots of XP by playing the game. If you’re looking for some XP rewards and earning a few levels without even trying, you’re free to go AFK in Creative Mode — there’s no penalty, and there’s no trick.

Select Creative from the mode select menu and jump into the Creative Hub — that’s a big room full of portals to different user-created game modes. You don’t need to enter those. You can just sit in the hub and earn XP.

You don’t need to use Emotes or stay active. You can get 60,000 XP per day just by going AFK in Creative Mode for 75 minutes. Just leave it on after finishing your daily challenges and reap a few rewards. If you do it daily, you can complete a Battle Pass with only a handful of hours of actual in-game play.

Creative Maps | Deathrun 999

One of the most popular Creative Mode maps is another great way to get XP without even trying. The Deathrun 999 event rewards you with 10k~ XP for completing 50 levels or so. That’s in addition to the AFK XP you can earn. Once you learn how to run through the map once, you can do it over and over again. That’s worth at least a handful of levels per day.

Stack Up Your XP With Consecutive Crowns

On the opposite side of the spectrum, we now have the Crown feature. By scoring a Victory Crown in Battle Royale, you’ll gain a special glowing crown on your character on your next round. That makes you a massive target, but you’ll also gain bonus XP for everything you do.

We don’t know how much more XP you get exactly for carrying the crown, but you’ll always be earning a bonus. Even funnier, if you manage to earn multiple Victor Crowns in a row, your crown will expand with more llama heads. Don’t forget to get a screenshot so you can share with everyone.

Creative Mode XP Glitching

And finally, with the start of Chapter 3, there are bugs. In Creative Mode, you can earn bonus XP by completing accolades and other challenges — and some players have found ways to get around the normal limitations to strap rockets on their backs. Already Day-1 patches have stopped some of the XP farming Creative Modes, which dump players with completely insane gains like 1k+ for a split second of work.

Needless to say, this isn’t wise. If you suddenly gain 50 Battle Pass levels in less than an hour, you might get your gains taken away — or even worse, hit with a ban. Don’t try this at home.

After the patch, there are still Creative Mode events that are glitching XP rewards in the thousands. Just check out the two methods shown in this video here — are very likely to be patched out soon.

This is just one of dozens of new glitches that have popped up on Day 1. The first glitch involves going into a map to attain “God Mode”, then exiting the event with the ability to fly. Flying out of the Creative Hub and reaching one of the nearby islands, the player can land and die / exit to spawn thousands of XP tokens. There’s an even simpler glitch in The City RP mode — going into PVP and then unlocking the cars in a private match can instantly give you 1k~ XP.

One quick search on Youtube will find many, many more. Some have already been squashed. It’s in Epic’s best interest to get rid of these glitches as fast as possible, so I seriously do not recommend giving these a try. It might look fun, but leave that to the Youtube cowboys. You don’t want to lose all your years of sweet customization, right?