Forza Horizon 5: How To Unlock Free Fast Travel Anywhere On The Map

Forza Horizon 5 introduces your driver to another vast open-world of races in a beautiful country-side we’d just rather skip sometimes. Fast-travel is a must in games where the map is roughly the size of a Mexico. You’ll race through the active volcanoes of Caldera and drift through Mayan Temples in this fictionalized version of North America’s neighbor in the south.

There’s even more to do in this installment, with the introduction of arcade-like mini-games you can play with friends or rivals on the road. You can even create new races or mini-games with the EventLab feature. Like other Forza Horizon games, you’ll be dropped into a vast representation of a country (this time Mexico) and allowed to explore, jump into race events, or spontaneously test your skills against other players in its online world. The racing physics are looser than the hyper-realistic Forza counterpart, so anyone can get into these games if you’ve got the desire to drive fast across incredibly beautiful landscapes.

And if you want to skip some of those landscapes and get right into the action, here’s how to unlock the Fast Travel perk.

How To Unlock Free Fast Travel Permanently | Perk Guide

You don’t start Forza Horizon 5 with the ability to fast-travel anywhere for free. To get that perk, you need to complete a very specific event, then buy a very specific property.

Under the Horizon Street Scenes event, complete the Guanajuato Expedition race.

event, complete the race. After you complete this race, the Buenas Vistas house will appear on your map. It costs $2,000,000.

Purchasing this house will unlock the Fast Travel perk, which allows you to port instantly to any road on the map. That’s very handy if you’re sick of driving long-distance to reach certain events — or if you’re just enjoying exploring and finding those hidden collectible barns.