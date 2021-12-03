Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl: How To Always Find Feebas | Guaranteed Spawn Location

We’ve already talked about Feebas, the hardest-to-find Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. This little prehistoric fish is insanely difficult to find — requiring 8 hours or more of grinding in a single day. But, a group of enterprising players have figured out a foolproof solution that will help you find Feebas without any of the guess work. Using this method, you’ll be able to catch a Feebas in record time. Seriously, this trick cuts your Feebas hunt down from 8 hours to 8 minutes.

I’ll explain all the details in the guide below. If you don’t know about Feebas, you’re lucky — this rare ancient Pokemon is located in the basement of Mt. Coronet. It will only spawn in one of four specific tiles on the large water-filled map, and those tiles change every 24 hours. If you want to catch Feebas, you have to slowly fish at each and every tile, trying multiple times. Even if you fish at each location 4~ times, there’s still a small chance you’ll miss Feebas. And you have to do it all in the same 24-hour period, so you can’t even take a break! If all that sounds awful to you, here’s another community-derived solution.

How To Find Feebas With Perfect Accuracy

A group of Pokemon super-fans researched and figured out how to find Feebas with perfect accuracy. To do it, you’ll need to get your Loto-ID number for the day, and you need to use a special website. Credit goes to creator Lincoln-LM, and helpers DRayX + EzPzStreamZ.

Travel to Jubilife City and enter the TV Station building to get your daily Loto-ID . Write your daily random number down — or keep it up on your game.

and enter the TV Station building to get your daily . Write your daily random number down — or keep it up on your game. Go to this website and input your Loto-ID code in the “Today’s Lottery Number:” field.

And that’s it! The map below the number field will light up four tiles with green or red. Two tiles with green, and two tiles with red. Travel to those spots on the map and fish with a Good / Super Rod. Try it 3~ times. If you don’t get a Feebas on a Green Tile, try a Red Tile (or vice versa). If Feebas doesn’t appear in one colored tile, it will be guaranteed to spawn on the other.

To speed up fishing, you’ll want to get the Super Rod and a lead Pokemon with No Guard / Illuminate / Arena Trap, you’ll always get a catch when fishing. But that’s much less important when you know which tiles to check instead of searching the entire enormous map.