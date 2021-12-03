Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl: How To Evolve All Pokemon In The Sinnoh Region | Evolution Guide

The Sinnoh Region is a big place that’s packed with Pokemon — once again, you’ll find 151 to catch and battle with. Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl takes us back to the simpler days of Generation IV. Most of the evolution methods are the same, but there are some that have changed since the original release. The remake has both evolutions styles for certain Pokemon — you can evolve them the old way and the new way. If you’re looking for a refresher course on Gen IV Pokemon, we’ve got a full list of all the Sinnoh Region evolutions below.
All Sinnoh Region Pokemon | Evolution Methods
- Turtlewing
- Evolves into Grotle: Reach Level 18
- Evolves into Torterra: Reach Level 32
- Chimchar
- Evolves into Monferno: Reach Level 14
- Evolves into Infernape: Reach Level 36
- Piplup
- Evolves into Prinplup: Reach Level 16
- Evolves into Empoleon: Reach Level 36
- Starly
- Evolves into Staravia: Reach Level 14
- Evolves into Staraptor: Reach Level 34
- Bidoof
- Evolves into Bibarel: Reach Level 15
- Kricketot
- Evolves into Kricketune: Reach Level 10
- Shinx
- Evolves into Luxio: Reach Level 15
- Evolves into Luxray: Reach Level 30
- Abra
- Evolves into Kadabra: Reach Level 16
- Alakazam: Trade Pokemon
- Magikarp
- Evolves into Gyarados: Reach Level 20
- Budew
- Evolves into Roselia: Reach Happiness 220 and Level Up (Day)
- Evolves into Roserade: Use a Shiny Stone
- Zubat
- Evolves into Golbat: Reach Level 22
- Evolves into Crobat: Reach Happiness 220 and Level Up (Anytime)
- Geodude
- Evolves into Graveler: Reach Level 25
- Evolves into Golem: Trade Pokemon
- Onix
- Evolves into Steelix: Trade while holding Metal Coat
- Cranidos
- Evolves into Rampardos: Reach Level 30
- Shieldon
- Evolves into Bastiodon: Reach Level 30
- Machop
- Evolves into Machoke: Reach Level 28
- Evolves into Machamp: Trade Pokemon
- Psyduck
- Evolves into Golduck: Reach Level 33
- Burmy
- Evolves into Wormadam: Reach Level 20 (Female Only)
- -Or-
- Evolves into Mothim: Reach level 20 (Male Only)
- Wurmple: Depending on an unseen “personality” stat, Wurmple can randomly follow two different evolution paths. The “personality” stat is random and cannot be changed or checked.
- Evolves into Silicoon: Reach Level 7
- Evolves into Beautifly: Reach Level 10
- -Or-
- Evolves into Cascoon: Reach Level 7
- Evolves into Dustox: Reach Level 10
- Combee
- Evolves into Vespiquen: Reach Level 21 (Female Only)
- Buizel
- Evolves into Floatzel: Reach Level 26
- Cherubi
- Evolves into Cherrim: Reach Level 25
- Shellos
- Evolves into Gastrodon: Reach Level 30
- Aipom
- Evolves into Ambipom: Learn Double Hit (Lvl. 32) and Level Up
- Drifloon
- Evolves into Drifblim: Reach Level 28
- Buneary
- Evolves into Lopunny: Reach 220 Happiness and Level Up
- Gastly
- Evolves into Haunter: Reach Level 25
- Evolves into Gengar: Trade Pokemon
- Misdreavus
- Evolves into Mismagius: Use Dusk Stone
- Murkow
- Evolves into Honchkrow: Use Dusk Stone
- Glameow
- Evolves into Purugly: Reach Level 38
- Barboach
- Evolves into Whiscash: Reach Level 30
- Chingling
- Evolves into Chimecho: Reach Happiness 220 and Level Up (Night)
- Stunky
- Evolves into Skuntank: Reach Level 34
- Meditite
- Evolves into Medicham: Reach Level 37
- Bronzor
- Evolves into Bronzong: Reach Level 33
- Ponyta
- Evolves into Rapidash: Reach Level 40
- Bonsly
- Evolves into Sudowoodo: Learn Mimic (Lvl. 17) and Level Up
- Mime Jr.
- Evolves into Mr. Mime: Learn Mimic (Lvl. 18) and Level Up
- Happiny
- Evolves into Chansey: Level Up while holding the Oval Stone (Day)
- Evolves into Blissey: Reach Happiness 220 and Level Up
- Cleffa
- Evolves into Clefairy: Reach Happiness 220 and Level Up
- Evolves into Clefable: Use Moon Stone
- Pichu
- Evolves into Pikachu: Reach Happiness 220 and Level Up
- Evolves into Raichu: Use Thunderstone
- Hoothoot
- Evolves into Noctowl: Reach Level 20
- Gible
- Evolves into Gabite: Reach Level 24
- Evolves into Garchomp: Reach Level 48
- Munchlax
- Evolves into Snorlax: Reach Happiness 220 and Level Up
- Riolu
- Evolves into Lucario: Reach Happiness 220 and Level Up (Day)
- Wooper
- Evolves into Quagsire: Reach Level 20
- Wingull
- Evolves into Pelipper: Reach Level 25
- Hippopotas
- Evolves into Hippowdon: Reach Level 34
- Azurill
- Evolves into Marill: Reach Happiness 220 and Level Up
- Evolves into Azumarill: Reach Level 10
- Skorupi
- Evolvies into Draplon: Reach Level 40
- Croagunk
- Evolves into Toxicroak: Reach Level 37
- Finneon
- Evolves into Lumineon: Reach Level 31
- Tentacool
- Evolves into Tentacruel: Reach Level 30
- Feebas
- Evolves into Milotic: Trade while holding a Prism Scale
- Mantyke
- Evolves into Mantine: Level Up while Remoraid is in your party
- Snover
- Evolves into Abomasnow: Reach Level 40
- Sneasil
- Evolves into Weavile: Level up while holding Razor Claw (Night)