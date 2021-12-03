Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl: How To Evolve All Pokemon In The Sinnoh Region | Evolution Guide

The Sinnoh Region is a big place that’s packed with Pokemon — once again, you’ll find 151 to catch and battle with. Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl takes us back to the simpler days of Generation IV. Most of the evolution methods are the same, but there are some that have changed since the original release. The remake has both evolutions styles for certain Pokemon — you can evolve them the old way and the new way. If you’re looking for a refresher course on Gen IV Pokemon, we’ve got a full list of all the Sinnoh Region evolutions below.

More Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl guides:

All Sinnoh Region Pokemon | Evolution Methods

Press [Ctrl+F] to quickly find the Pokemon you’re looking for.

Turtlewing Evolves into Grotle: Reach Level 18 Evolves into Torterra: Reach Level 32

Chimchar Evolves into Monferno: Reach Level 14 Evolves into Infernape: Reach Level 36

Piplup Evolves into Prinplup: Reach Level 16 Evolves into Empoleon: Reach Level 36

Starly Evolves into Staravia: Reach Level 14 Evolves into Staraptor: Reach Level 34

Bidoof Evolves into Bibarel: Reach Level 15

Kricketot Evolves into Kricketune: Reach Level 10

Shinx Evolves into Luxio: Reach Level 15 Evolves into Luxray: Reach Level 30

Abra Evolves into Kadabra: Reach Level 16 Alakazam: Trade Pokemon

Magikarp Evolves into Gyarados: Reach Level 20

Budew Evolves into Roselia: Reach Happiness 220 and Level Up (Day) Evolves into Roserade: Use a Shiny Stone

Zubat Evolves into Golbat: Reach Level 22 Evolves into Crobat: Reach Happiness 220 and Level Up (Anytime)

Geodude Evolves into Graveler: Reach Level 25 Evolves into Golem: Trade Pokemon

Onix Evolves into Steelix: Trade while holding Metal Coat

Cranidos Evolves into Rampardos: Reach Level 30

Shieldon Evolves into Bastiodon: Reach Level 30

Machop Evolves into Machoke: Reach Level 28 Evolves into Machamp: Trade Pokemon



Psyduck Evolves into Golduck: Reach Level 33

Burmy Evolves into Wormadam: Reach Level 20 (Female Only) -Or- Evolves into Mothim: Reach level 20 (Male Only)

Wurmple: Depending on an unseen “personality” stat, Wurmple can randomly follow two different evolution paths. The “personality” stat is random and cannot be changed or checked. Evolves into Silicoon: Reach Level 7 Evolves into Beautifly: Reach Level 10 -Or- Evolves into Cascoon: Reach Level 7 Evolves into Dustox: Reach Level 10

Combee Evolves into Vespiquen: Reach Level 21 (Female Only)

Buizel Evolves into Floatzel: Reach Level 26

Cherubi Evolves into Cherrim: Reach Level 25

Shellos Evolves into Gastrodon: Reach Level 30

Aipom Evolves into Ambipom: Learn Double Hit (Lvl. 32) and Level Up

Drifloon Evolves into Drifblim: Reach Level 28

Buneary Evolves into Lopunny: Reach 220 Happiness and Level Up

Gastly Evolves into Haunter: Reach Level 25 Evolves into Gengar: Trade Pokemon

Misdreavus Evolves into Mismagius: Use Dusk Stone



Murkow Evolves into Honchkrow: Use Dusk Stone

Glameow Evolves into Purugly: Reach Level 38

Barboach Evolves into Whiscash: Reach Level 30

Chingling Evolves into Chimecho: Reach Happiness 220 and Level Up (Night)

Stunky Evolves into Skuntank: Reach Level 34

