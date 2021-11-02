GTA: San Andreas Definitive Edition – How To Earn Special Girlfriend Rewards | All 6 Dates Guide

Dating isn’t going anywhere in GTA: San Andreas Definite Edition, one of the three games included in the GTA Trilogy remaster for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC. There are six dating opportunities, and today we’re not looking for love — we’re looking for rewards.

Each date in San Andreas gives protagonist CJ a hidden bonus. Some of them are lame. And some of them are incredibly useful. To make your love life a little easier, we’re going to explain where to find all six dating opportunities, and what rewards you’ll get for each one. Every relationship has a little give-and-take, and we’re going to see what’s best for taking… like a cool car, a shed full of chainsaws, or free hospital visits.

And no, there won’t be any Hot Coffee shenanigans here. This is a clean guide. Mostly.

How Dating Works | The Basics

There are 6 dating opportunities in San Andreas — a.k.a. women willing to date the player. In the story, you’ll eventually get a tutorial showing how dating works. You can call your GF, pick her up, and take her to different activities. They’ll respond to a ton of factors, and its your job to keep them happy. If the Fun Meter stays high during the date, and you return her safely home, you’ll progress in your relationship.

And that’s what matters here. Your relationship can reach 100% — the more successful your dates, the more your relationship score will increase. At 50% / 100%, you’ll gain new rewards. That’s what we’re after.

If you leave a GF alone for too long without dating or start to date another GF, your relationship status will degrade. If you want to keep your rewards, make sure to date your GF every once in awhile. That’s just good relationship advice. Now let’s dig into the different GFs, where to find them, and what rewards they’ll give you.

Where To Find All 6 Girlfriends & Rewards

[Work-in-Progress: We’ll update this guide with any new information as we play through San Andreas: Definitive Edition.]

Denise Robinson

Location: Ganton, Los Santos – Encountered during the main story mission Burning Desire. You can’t miss her.

Not very good rewards. Dating Denise gives you no bonuses. At 50% Relationship, you can get the keys to her car (a green Hustler) which is only available when she’s home. If she’s out, the car will be gone. At 100% you’ll unlock the Pimp Suit.

Millie Perkins

Location: Prickle Prine, Las Venturas – Another character you’ll meet automatically during the Key To Her Heart main mission.

During the mission Key To Her Heart you have the option to date Millie or just murder her — either way, the goal is to collect her keycard. If you choose to date her, you’ll earn the keycard at 35% Relationship. At 50%, you’ll get access to her pink Club. And that’s it.

Helena Wankstein

Location: Blueberry, Red County – Find her doing some target practice outside the Blueberry Ammu-Nation store. She lives on a farm in Flint County.

The first of the optional GFs, and one that actually gives you some rewards. Helena is picky, and will only date a low-fat, high sex-appeal CJ with about 15-20% muscle. If you do manage to date her, you’ll be able to access the shed at her farm home. The shed contains a variety of weapons — Molotov Cocktails, Flamethrower, Chainsaw, and a standard Pistol.

At 50% Relationship, you’ll get the keys to her Bandito, but you can steal that at any time. It is always available. At 100%, you’ll gain access to a Sadler vehicle, and gain the Rural Clothing Set. The shed. That’s what really matters here.

Katie Zhan

Location: Garcia, San Fierro – Found in the Country Club / Golf Course area across the street from the Cobra Martial Arts Gym. She lives in Juniper Hollow.

One of the most useful bonuses in the game, dating Katie Zhan gives you free hospital access, and you’ll keep all your guns if you die. If you die in San Fierro, you’ll spawn right outside her house instead of the hospital. Like the other GFs, raising her Relationship status unlocks a vehicle and an outfit. At 50%, you’ll unlock her white Romero hearse. At 100%, you’ll get the Medic Outfit.

Michelle Cannes

Location: Doherty, San Fierro – Go inside the Driving School in Doherty to find her. She loves Downtown.

Another handy GF. This one has an auto repair business attached to her home. Dating her gives you free access to Michelle’s Auto Repair, which works just like any other Pay N’ Spray, but without the charge. Reaching 50% Relationship unlocks Michelle’s Monster truck, and 100% gives CJ a Racing Suit.

Barbara Schternvart

Location: El Quebrados, Tierra Robada – Literally lives at the Police Station.

Barbara is the second-best GF thanks to her Sheriff Deputy bonuses. While dating Barbara, you’ll keep your arsenal and inventory when you’re busted. No need to rebuy everything you’ve lost. If you’re busted in the El Quebrados area, you’ll respawn at the Police Station. At 50%, you’ll get her Ranger at the station. At 100% you’ll get a Police Uniform.