Guardians of the Galaxy: Check Out All The Unlockable Outfits | Costumes Gallery

It isn’t a comic book game without plenty of bonus costumes to unlock — and Guardians of the Galaxy has plenty. There are 45 costumes to get for each member of your team, covering a variety of sources. You’ll find comic costumes, movie costumes, and extra original costumes designed specifically for this game. There’s a lot to find, so if you want to preview all the looks before tracking them down in the full costume locations guide, feel free to browse below. Then you can decide which of these outfits you want most.

Guardians of the Galaxy is a singleplayer shooter with Telltale adventure game elements mixed in — you’ll fight lots of monsters, and you’ll get stuck in timed conversations where your choices can have huge consequences for the galaxy. Make a wrong choice, and your team mates just might dislike you. We really haven’t played a game that works exactly like Guardians of the Galaxy. The love for these characters seeps off the screen, and the costumes are picked from the best moments in Guardians history. Everyone’s favorite Annihilation: Conquest suit for Groot makes an appearance. What else do you need to know?

Star-Lord | All Unlockable Costumes

Standard-Lord

Nova-Lord

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Bad-Lord

Apocalypse-Lord

War-Lord

Team-Lord

Gold-Lord

Sleek-Lord

Space-Lord

Social-Lord

City-Lord

Sun-Lord

Rocket | All Unlockable Costumes

Standard Outfit

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Five Horsemen of the Apocalypse

Nova Corps

Hero of Halfworld

The Smuggler

The Stinger

Golden Guardians

Gamora | All Unlockable Costumes

Standard Outfit

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Nova Corps

Five Horsemen of the Apocalypse

Casual Kill

Black Vortex

Chosen Daughter

Golden Guardians

Drax | All Unlockable Costumes

Standard Outfit

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Nova Corps

Cage Match

Thanos Imperative

Katathian Monk

Five Horsemen of the Apocalypse

Golden Guardians

Groot | All Unlockable Costumes

Standard Outfit

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Five Horsemen of the Apocalypse

Nova Corps

Annihilation: Conquest Suit

Impaler

Five O’Clock Sprouts

Golden Guardians