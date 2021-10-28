Guardians of the Galaxy: Check Out All The Unlockable Outfits | Costumes Gallery
It isn’t a comic book game without plenty of bonus costumes to unlock — and Guardians of the Galaxy has plenty. There are 45 costumes to get for each member of your team, covering a variety of sources. You’ll find comic costumes, movie costumes, and extra original costumes designed specifically for this game. There’s a lot to find, so if you want to preview all the looks before tracking them down in the full costume locations guide, feel free to browse below. Then you can decide which of these outfits you want most.
Guardians of the Galaxy is a singleplayer shooter with Telltale adventure game elements mixed in — you’ll fight lots of monsters, and you’ll get stuck in timed conversations where your choices can have huge consequences for the galaxy. Make a wrong choice, and your team mates just might dislike you. We really haven’t played a game that works exactly like Guardians of the Galaxy. The love for these characters seeps off the screen, and the costumes are picked from the best moments in Guardians history. Everyone’s favorite Annihilation: Conquest suit for Groot makes an appearance. What else do you need to know?
Star-Lord | All Unlockable Costumes
Standard-Lord
Nova-Lord
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
Bad-Lord
Apocalypse-Lord
War-Lord
Team-Lord
Gold-Lord
Sleek-Lord
Space-Lord
Social-Lord
City-Lord
Sun-Lord
Rocket | All Unlockable Costumes
Standard Outfit
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
Five Horsemen of the Apocalypse
Nova Corps
Hero of Halfworld
The Smuggler
The Stinger
Golden Guardians
Gamora | All Unlockable Costumes
Standard Outfit
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
Nova Corps
Five Horsemen of the Apocalypse
Casual Kill
Black Vortex
Chosen Daughter
Golden Guardians
Drax | All Unlockable Costumes
Standard Outfit
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
Nova Corps
Cage Match
Thanos Imperative
Katathian Monk
Five Horsemen of the Apocalypse
Golden Guardians
Groot | All Unlockable Costumes
Standard Outfit
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
Five Horsemen of the Apocalypse
Nova Corps
Annihilation: Conquest Suit
Impaler
Five O’Clock Sprouts
Golden Guardians