Guardians of the Galaxy: Best Perks You Need To Unlock First

Guardians of the Galaxy isn’t your average third-person shooter. This is a game that’s all about teamwork — both figuratively and literally. You’ll have to rely on your team to defeat swarms of bad guys, and while you explore the many different planets of the Andromeda Galaxy, you’ll eventually start to find rare Workbenches. These allow Peter Quill to purchase special perks using materials you find in the environment. There are only two resources you need to worry about; common and advanced, but you’ll always have a limited amount.

After way too much experimentation, these are the perks you really need to purchase first. These are essential to making the game more fun and engaging — and you can skip most of the rest. The Resource Locator is a good example of something that sounds great, but really isn’t all that useful in practice. The Locator Perk makes resources appear on your HUD when scanning. Sounds great, right? But these are linear levels, so if you search thoroughly as much as possible, you’ll still find just as many resources in the environment. There are much better perks to be spending your hard-earned resources on.

And these are our picks. We’ll list the best first, then explain why they’re so vital below.

These are the perks I recommend unlocking first. These perks give Peter Quill new powerful functionality that changes how you’ll play the game, and makes you better at fighting (and surviving) in general.

Perfect Dodge : Slow time briefly when dodging at the last second.

: Slow time briefly when dodging at the last second. Knockdown Dash : Avoid falling prone by dashing when hit with a knockdown blow.

: Avoid falling prone by dashing when hit with a knockdown blow. Super Quill Punch: Drop additional Health pick-ups when landing a lethal blow after a Jet Boot dash.

Perfect Dodge is a fun and incredibly useful maneuver that gives you more time to soak-in combat and figure out what you want to do next. Also, its just plain satisfying and the “perfect” dodge window is pretty lenient. There’s also no cooldown on the dodge, so you can repeat it over-and-over at any time.

The Knockdown Dash is also important, especially later in the game when you’re dealing with more deadly enemies. The Knockdown Dash allows you to instantly recover from a knockdown after getting knocked over. It happens a lot more as you get deeper into the game, and you want to be up and on your feet as fast as possible.

Finally, the Super Quill Punch gives you even more health drops after taking out an enemy with a dash-melee. Just dash and press melee to powerful a special attack — its fun, and you’ll have to fight swarms of enemies even during boss fights. The more health pick-ups you spawn, the longer you’ll stay alive. You just need to keep that punch attack in mind while fighting.

After that, you may want to unlock the following perks.

Tactical Scan : Scan enemies during combat with the Visor.

: Scan enemies during combat with the Visor. Charge Consumption : Consume less Charge when firing the Element Guns.

: Consume less Charge when firing the Element Guns. Extra Health / Extra Shield: Increases Health Point total by 25% / Increase Shield Point total by 50%.

More perks will become available as you play deeper into the main story. Guardians of the Galaxy isn’t exactly a punishingly difficult game, even if it can feel pretty hectic sometimes. Whatever you choose should work for any given situation — just remember to use that workbench and get perks whenever you can!