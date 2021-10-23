Dark Pictures: House of Ashes – How To Save Everyone & Get The Best Ending | Golden Path Guide

House of Ashes, the third installment of the Dark Pictures Anthology, doesn’t mess around when it comes to death. By the end of this adventure, you can very easily lose everyone — but we’re going to defy fate and save all five main characters. If you want everyone to walk away from the House of Ashes, these are the important choices you absolutely need to make.

These Dark Pictures interactive stories are all about the QTEs, but surprisingly it isn’t really the QTEs that are going to kill you. House of Ashes is surprisingly lenient with the events, and your characters will most likely survive even if you fail once or twice. Try to keep your failures as low as possible while playing through, do your best, and aim to make the choices listed below. As long as you do that, you’ve got a pretty good fighting chance at saving all five main characters. All the choices not listed here? They don’t really matter as far as survival goes.

How To Save Everyone & Get The Best Ending

To get the best ending, your choices matter most. While succeeding at QTEs is important, you can fail some QTEs and still get the best ending where everyone survives. For saving all five main character, you’ll earn The Golden Path achievement / trophy.

The Raid

When the Shepherd runs away, DO NOT SHOOT HIM.

The Temple

When Rachel is hanging on the rappelling gear, CUT THE ROPE and let her fall down.

After The Fall

As Salim, SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETE THE QTE where you run from the monster encounter. This way, Salim will learn about the monster’s weakness to sunlight.

The Slayer

Early in this chapter, explore down an optional passage to FIND AN OLD MEDICAL KIT.

The Truce

As Nick, you’ll meet Salim and he’ll explain the monsters. After the scene, SELECT THE SUPPORTIVE OPTION .

. You’ll execute a plan to sneak by the monster. SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETE THE QTE so you aren’t caught early.

Bloodbath

At the end of the chapter, CHOOSE TO ABANDON CLARICE instead of trying to help.

The Signal

During the monster encounter, CHOOSE TO FIRE instead of retreat. Shoot many of the monsters here — this will make future encounters easier.

The Assault

When Balathu approaches, CHOOSE CRUCIFIX instead of rifle.

instead of rifle. Playing as Salim, you’ll aim and can select to shoot different monsters. SHOOT THE MONSTER ATTACKING RACHEL to help her.

to help her. Before escaping, you’ll have to choose to save Eric or retreat. CHOOSE TO SAVE ERIC.

Strange Aeons

When all appears lost, Rachel will raise her knife to use on the white phosphorous. DO NOT KNIFE THE WHITE PHOSPHOROUS . Just wait and DO NOTHING with the knife drawn.

. Just wait and with the knife drawn. When you have dialogue choices, CHOOSE DESPERATE TWICE IN A ROW .

. Under pressure from the monsters, COMPLETE THE QTE WITH JASON to successfully place the explosives.

to successfully place the explosives. When given the option for Salim between forceful and cautious, CHOOSE FORCEFUL to save Salim.

to save Salim. SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETE THE QTE when Clarice appears to save Rachel and Eric.

To win during the Final Stand you must successfully pull off the QTEs. This is the hardest part of the final chapter. If everyone makes it through the last sequence, you’ll make it. Everything else is all prepared for the final battle, so all you need to do is get those QTEs right.