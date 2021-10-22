Uncharted Movie: Finally a Good Video Game Movie?

Sony has released the first trailer for the Uncharted movie after more than a decade of the company trying to make an Uncharted movie. It may have taken entirely too long but from the new trailer, it looks like the movie may have been worth the wait. For those who have yet to see the trailer, go ahead and watch it here before we continue.

Tom Holland playing a young Nathan Drake is perhaps not who most fans of the series would have picked for the role. However, in typical Tom Holland fashion, he knocks it out of the park in the trailer. The similarity to the young Drake that gamers played as in Uncharted 3 and Uncharted 4 is uncanny. Sure, older Drake may be the better character but if Uncharted is as good as it looks, we’ll definitely be getting that in a few years.

It’s rare for video game movies to do well. Hollywood is littered with failed video game movie adaptations. From Max Payne (also with Wahlberg) to Assassin’s Creed, it seems like, for every passable video game movie, there are dozens that are downright awful.

Maybe that’s why the hype for the Uncharted movie seemed to be pretty muted, at least until the new trailer dropped. On paper, Uncharted doesn’t look like it will be a good movie. Hell, it was in development for over a decade, Mark Wahlberg is playing Sully, and it’s focusing on the part of Nathan Drake’s life that most people care least about. Uncharted doesn’t look like a winning formula. Yet, somehow, someway, the trailer actually looks incredible. It has the right amount of Uncharted charm. It has the set-pieces that make the games great, especially that plane set-piece taken directly from the games. Even Mark Wahlberg’s very different take on Sully really works.

Uncharted may have taken more than a decade to get out the door, but it could end up being the blueprint for how to do a video game movie right.