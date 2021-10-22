Dark Pictures: House of Ashes – How To Find All Secrets | Collectible Locations

Delve into every dark corner of Dark Pictures: House of Ashes to find all 50 secret collectibles. Secrets are every collectible in the game — notes, photos, or just things to examine. To fully earn a “secret” you need to find a vital piece of information related to your predicament. There are actually lots of other random stuff you can look at, but only these particular points-of-interest matter when it comes to your story. If you’re aiming to clear out the deck and earn everything you can in Houses of Ashes, here’s where to get every collectible on your underground journey.

For finding all the secret collectibles, you’ll earn the “Scratching The Past” and “The Statement of Randolph Hodgson” achievements / trophies.

Where To Find All 50 Secrets | Collectibles Locations Guide

Collectibles are marked with a white icon. To register a secret, you need to examine the collectible / note until you get a special flash of insight. The secret won’t count until you examine the right spot or turn to the correct page.

Secret #1: The Briefing – While in control of Eric, look on the table in the middle of the briefing room. Move the mug to find the first secret.

Secret #2: The Raid – Arriving at the home with a present, go to the bedroom and look for the Mesopotamian Mythology book on the desk. Open the book and turn the page to the strange statue.

Secret #3: The Raid – During the interrogation, one of the captives will spit in Rachel’s face. After gaining control of your character, turn around and check the back corner of the room.

Secret #4: The Raid – After the interrogation, your character will leave his current house and enter another. In the bedroom, check the corner basket for a gasmask. Examine it to get this secret.

Secret #5: The Underworld – In the room with the massive carved hand, Jason and Nick will encounter each other. Before going up the steps ahead, go right and look to find a skull in the dirt.

Secret #6: Pazuzu – With Eric and Rachel, you’ll have to narrowly get through a door over a massive pit. Find the Pazuzu statue on the ground in the back-left corner, in the dark.

Secret #7: The Temple – In this chapter, you’ll play as Rachel. After discovering the generator, look at the bundle of dynamite with the detonator removed. This is to the right of the large machine gun after turning around from the generator.

Secret #8: The Temple – While exploring for gas, go behind the old tent and look on the crate. There’s a cuneiform tablet here. Look on the back.

Secret #9: The Temple – Enter the nearby tent to find a note. Its on the back-right table.

Secret #10: The Temple – Still in the tent. look for a photo on the back-left table.

Secret #11: The Temple – While continuing your search for gas, search for a worktable near the flare light in the center of the room. There’s a note on the table.

Secret #12: The Temple – Turn on the generators and then find the massive stairs. To the right of a big statue in the distance, there’s another tent with a table out front. Move the mug to find a note.

Secret #13: The Temple – Now go up the stairs to reach the giant statue. At the top, go right and through the corridor. In this room, look at the note.

Secret #14: After The Fall – Switching to Jason and Nick, repair the generator and watch the cutscene as the pair enter a new location. Immediately go right once you’ve got control — there’s a wall with a hole in it. Check on the crates for a small blue book.

Secret #15+#16: After The Fall – Later in the chapter, you’ll have to complete a QTE and survive a grenade tripwire trap. The first collectible is on the ground. A second collectible artifact is on the crates.

Secret #17: Slayer – After a monster encounter, you’ll regain control of Salim and appear in a very dark passage. Find this artifact (categorized, again) on the ground as you move forward.

Secret #18: Slayer – Back with Nick (teamed with Eric), reach the cutscene where the Marine finds the trail of blood. Find the note next to the premonition tablet.

Secret #19 +#20 + #21: Bloodbath – In the large round room, look at the old dead body to your left after entering. Past the dead body, you’ll also find a note on the ground. Don’t miss the other dead body on the right side.

Secret #22: Bloodbath – Continuing from the previous chamber, exit into the hallway and look on the crate.

Secret #23+24: Bloodbath – Switching to Rachel in the area flooded with blood, you can find two collectibles. One is to your right on the wall — an old helmet like in the prologue. The other is on the left. Check the debris for an ID Card.

Secret #25: Bloodbath – Still in control of Rachel in the blood-flooded cavern, continue forward down the cave path until you find explorer crates on the right. There’s a note you can find here.

Secret #26: Bloodbath – After Rachel gets a torch, you’ll find this bloody note ahead on the left.

Secret #27: The Signal – At the start of the chapter, look to your left for a crate with this collectible.

Secret #28+#29+#30+#31: The Signal – In the room with the massive foot statue, there are three collectibles on crates in the area. Just look around the room and make sure to check all the white dots. To find Randolph’s Journal, check behind the large foot statue and look on a table in the dark.

Secret #32: The Signal – In the same chamber with the massive foot statue, look for this collectible next to the radio equipment under the tent light. Once again, move the mug.

Secret #33+#34: Enemy Of My Enemy – After Salim and Jason team up to get through the stone door, look on the table to your right after the sequence. You can also find a journal on the ground a little past the artifact.

Secret #35+#36+#37+#38: Enemy of My Enemy – Entering the medical area, check the table in the center of the room. You can also find a photo on a table next to one of the beds. In the same room, you can also find another journal entry inside the cage on the right side. Also, check the far back-right corner for an artifact.

Secret #39 + #40: The Ancient One – Right at the start of the chapter, after exiting the elevator, look to your left to find the ledger on the table. Turn the page to get a secret. In the same room, continue straight forward and examine the strange cocoon on your right.

Secret #41 + #42: The Ancient One – Continuing forward, you’ll reach a glowing cavern. Stick to the left side and you’ll find two collectibles on the ground.

Secret #43: The City – At the start of the chapter, there’s an easy-to-miss collectible. When you get in control of your character, go to the far left wall.

Secret #44: The City – Progress in the City until you reach a round platform with a large hole in the center. At the center, go around to the right. On the edge of the platform, you’ll find a collectible near the glow.

Secret #45: The City – Continuing deeper into the City, you’ll reach an area where you have to carefully walk through a field of deadly fungus. Survive this sequence until you reach a cutscene, then check near strange dead body on the right.

Secret #46+#47+#48+#49: Strange Aeons – In the Star Map room, you’ll be able to find four collectibles in all different spots. Just examine everything you can before progressing.

Secret #50: Strange Aeons – To get the last secret, you must get rid of the bug from Rachel — don’t kill her. If Rachel is infected, don’t kill her and don’t set off the white phosphorous. You need to get Eric to flush the bug out. Kill the bug, then pick it up to earn the final secret.