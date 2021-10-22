Dark Pictures: House of Ashes – How To Find All Framed Pictures | Premonitions Locations

The Dark Pictures Anthology concludes with a final trip to the House of Ashes. The third game in the series follows a team of US Marines and an unlikely Iraqi Soldier as they work together to survive a hellish temple emblazoned with the demonic symbol of Pazuzu — but as we’ve come to expect, not everything is as it seems. Depending on your choices, you can save everyone or die trying, and the game’s narrative will shift depending on who lives. If you’re looking for clues (or just an achievement / trophy) then you might want to grab all 13 Framed Pictures — or in this game, they look like stone tablets.

Tablets are special collectibles in The Dark Pictures that show you an early glimpse at a good or bad fate. Depending on the tablet’s outline, you’ll get an early clue related to living or dying. Even if you do everything right and complete every QTE, you can still accidentally end it all in The Dark Pictures — decisions can have unintended consequences, and these tablets give you a vital clue. If you can interpret them properly, that is. Even if they aren’t really that helpful in the clues department, they are extremely helpful in unlocking an achievement / trophy.

For finding all the White Framed / Black Framed Pictures, you’ll earn the “Casualties of War” and “Portents” achievements / trophies.

All Premonition Tablet Locations

Collectibles like the tablets are marked with a white dot while exploring. Examining a tablet will reveal a premonition. There are two types of tablets — black and white. White outlined tablets show you ways to save yourself and others. Black outlined tablets show you ways you can die.

Tablet #1: Cursed – In the gore-filled catacombs chamber, after finding the helmet. While searching for a secret exit, you can find this tablet. Very hard to miss.

Tablet #2: The Raid – During the interrogation scene, your character will automatically recognize a hanging Pagan Effigy. Select “Curious” to look closer, then examine the effigy in your hand.

Tablet #3: The Underworld – After Nick and Jason reconvene at the giant hand statue room, go up the stairs ahead and you’ll find it on the ground in the pile of debris.

Tablet #4: Pazuzu – Once you’re in control of Salim after the opening cutscene for this chapter, look to the left of the dead soldier on the ground.

Tablet #5: Pazuzu – In the passage where you play as Eric (teamed with Rachel), continue down the hallway and take the first right. The cavern is very dark, so keep your flashlight on the right wall to spot the path. At the end, you’ll find the tablet.

Tablet #6: The Temple – After activating the generators, go up the stairs to the giant statue. To the right, there’s a corridor that leads to another lit room. Inside, the tablet is on the wall to the left of the lamp.

Tablet #7: After The Fall – Successfully complete the tripwire sequence and survive. This gives you access to a room with this tablet right in the center, under a light.

Tablet #8: Slayer – In control of Nick (teamed with Eric) you’ll get a cutscene about a blood trail. Look for the tablet in this expedition room.

Tablet #9: Bloodbath – In the circular chamber where you’ll find dead bodies that have seemingly been drained completely of blood, go right as you enter and look for this tablet in the skeletal debris.

Tablet #10: The Signal – At the start of the chapter, immediately turn around.

Tablet #11: Enemy Of My Enemy – Playing as Salim and Jason, they’ll work together to crawl through a door. Once the cutscene ends, look on the right wall to find this tablet.

Tablet #12: The Ancient One – At the start of the chapter, you’ll get control of your character after exiting the elevator. To the right, you’ll find this tablet.

Tablet #13: Strange Aeons – The final tablet is located in the strange Star Map room. You’ll find it along with many other collectibles in the area.