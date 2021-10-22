Among Us: Why Is There a $90 Version of This F2P Game?

Among Us was first released in 2018 to little fanfare and acclaim. It wasn’t until 2020 that the game found its footing and took off. Last year, Among Us, became a legitimate cultural phenomenon. The game dominated Twitch streams, YouTube, memes, and many gamers’ playtime. The simplicity of the game and the fact that it is free to play became a recipe for success.

The sudden stratospheric success of Among Us has led to console ports of the game. The Nintendo Switch version was released at the end of 2020 and the game is now coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles this year. The announcement that Among Us is coming to home consoles was accompanied by details about the various editions of the game. Among Us will receive a digital release followed by the staggered release of three different versions of the game. The “Crewmate” edition is your typical physical release of a digital-only game. It comes with the game, a lenticular cover for the case, a poster, some added DLC, and it’s priced at $29.99. Standard stuff.

Where things start to get crazy is with the two editions of the game that come in above the “Crewmate” edition. These are the “Imposter Edition” for $49.99 and the “Ejected Edition” for an incredible $89.99. That’s over $90, after taxes, for a game that has been free to play for 3 years. Predictably, the “Ejected Edition” of the game comes with the kind of junk that one would expect from an overpriced ‘special edition’ of a game. For $89.99, the main selling points for players are a beanie, a fleece, and a plush toy. I’m not exactly sure who this “Ejected Edition” version of Among Us is catering for but it certainly joins the list of overpriced and undervalued special editions from recent years.

For those who are excited about Among Us coming to PlayStation and Xbox, just get the digital version. It will be included in Game Pass on Xbox and is likely to be less than $10 for the full game if you’d like to purchase it separately.