No Man’s Sky: Emergence is an Epic Halloween Update

Like many games this month, No Man’s Sky has received its very own Halloween-themed update called Emergence. No Man’s Sky: Emergence is a survival horror-themed update to the popular spacefaring game. Players will be dropped on the desolate planet of Wasan, a world that has been taken over by Titan Worms and destroyed by dust storms. The journey across Wasan even has a story for players to enjoy.

No Man’s Sky: Emergence is more than just a Halloween update. It is the fourth update to the expeditions mode that Hello Games added earlier this year. The expedition mode introduced a new way for players to experience the game. Expeditions give players a more focused experience. The new mode utilizes just that with the Emergence update. Emergence is the first expedition to feature a narrative and looks to be a truly big update for the game, even outside of the Halloween theme.

Emergence looks to be a cross between Dead Space and Dune which is a perfect Halloween event theme for the game. Besides being the first Expedition with a narrative, Emergence will also present players with rewards consistent with the theme. In terms of size, No Man’s Sky: Emergence has it all. Typically, Halloween updates tend to be minor events, perhaps with a few cosmetic items or limited-time rewards.

It’s rare to see a Halloween update with this much depth, scale, and story. Hello Games deserves praise for the consistently high-quality updates that this game has received since it was released in 2016. Criticism of No Man’s Sky when it was first released was swift and sharp. The game failed to live up to expectations and took a considerable amount of time to fix. With the No Man’s Sky: Emergence update, Hello Games has further proved its devotion to the game.