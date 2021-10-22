Marvel’s Wolverine Should Take Notes From DC

Marvel’s Wolverine is probably one of the most hyped games of the moment. It doesn’t matter that we’ve only seen a 45 second, non-gameplay, trailer. The fact that Insomniac Games is making a Wolverine game at all is a reason for excitement. Insomniac’s Spider-Man games are not only the best Spider-Man games but they’re probably some of the best depictions of the character outside of comic books. So, Insomniac developing a Wolverine game is something to sit up and take note of.

As the Wolverine trailer is little more than a “this game exists” trailer, we know virtually nothing about the game. What we have seen a lot of this week is DC trailers. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League and Gotham Knights both had huge trailers shown at DC Fandome. The games both look awesome in their own ways and they are games that Sony, Insomniac, and Marvel should take note of.

Unlike with DC movies, the DC video game side of things is thriving. Batman: Arkham Asylum kickstarted what is now called the Arkhamverse back in 2009. One hit trilogy later and now we’re getting to see how the rest of the DC world factors into the Arkhamverse. Rocksteady, the developer of the Batman: Arkham games, has been handed the keys to the DC universe. In much the same way that Insomniac appears to be taking charge of the Marvel video games.

Insomniac is no doubt working on a great game with Wolverine but what we need to see is these games coming together like the DC ones are. Insomniac has a Marvel Video Game Universe on their hands and that’s what fans want. Square Enix’s Avengers is not what fans want. Insomniac should be able to build up their Marvel universe in the same way that Rocksteady has been able to build up their DC universe. We’re starting to see the payoff of Rocksteady’s world-building with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. Hopefully, we see the payoff with Insomniacs Marvel games too.