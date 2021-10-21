Starfield, Bethesda’s Next Game, Looks Like a Sci-Fi Epic

Starfield, Bethesda’s upcoming Sci-Fi game received a new trailer this week detailing the world that the game takes place in. The trailer gave us a first glimpse at the world of Starfield and the “Settled Systems” where it seems like the majority of the game will take place. The Settled Systems look to be an expansive universe of worlds, stories, NPCs, and environments on a scale that we haven’t seen before in a Bethesda game.

Starfield looks more akin to the universe-spanning Elite Dangerous than the worlds of Skyrim and Fallout. The latest trailer brings to mind huge Sci-Fi franchises like The Expanse and Foundation. Starfield looks to be a Sci-Fi universe of epic proportions. If it’s even nearly as vast and detailed as it seems, Sci-Fi fans should be in for a real treat. It’s no surprise that the origins of Starfield go back nearly 20 years and that the game has been in development since 2015.

With the pedigree that Bethesda has for creating vast, detailed worlds that feel lived in, it’s no surprise that Starfield looks as expansive as it does. The factions and story detailed in the latest trailer depict a deep universe that would be at home next to any major Sci-Fi book, tv, or movie series.

There have been good Sci-Fi franchises in the video game world but none feel quite on the same level as the great Sci-Fi franchises that stem from books, tv, and movies. It’s something that video games have struggled to get quite right with the need to balance fun gameplay with the stories and worlds that the games take place in. Starfield looks like it could be a game that really bridges the gap between a rich and deep Sci-Fi future combined with, hopefully, classic Bethesda RPG gameplay. Let’s hope Starfield is as good as it looks on paper.