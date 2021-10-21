God of War on PC is Continuing a Great Trend For Sony

After months of speculation and rumors, Santa Monica Studios and Sony finally announced that 2018’s God of War will be making its way to PC. Rumors that the PS4 exclusive would be coming to PC have been making the rounds since Horizon Zero Dawn became the first Sony PS4 exclusive to be ported to PC in 2020. Clearly, Horizon Zero Dawn has been a success for Sony on PC and it’s great to see the continuation of these ports.

For years, Sony was second only to Nintendo in terms of how locked down their exclusives were. Microsoft has been setting the trend of no longer keeping their games locked down to one specific platform. In turn, this has put pressure on Sony, as Microsoft’s biggest competitor in the console space, to follow suit. Well, if Horizon Zero Dawn was a test of sorts, God of War is a statement on intent. God of War is arguably the most popular exclusive of the PS4 generation. It’s frequently cited as one of the best games of the entire generation and Sony bringing it to PC is excellent news for all gamers.

It’s doubtful that we will ever see Sony’s PlayStation exclusives appearing day and date on PlayStation and PC like Microsoft has been doing, but PlayStation exclusives coming to PC at all is a massive win for gamers. It’s smart business for Sony too. God of War: Ragnarok is right around the corner. If Sony keeps its games exclusive for two years or so, it’s likely to bring many new fans to the platform. Even if it doesn’t, plenty of players will be able to experience God of War for the first time on PC and Sony gets to make more money off a three-year-old game. It’s a rare win-win for everyone involved. Personally, I can’t wait to see what exclusives Sony ports over to PC next. I play most Sony exclusives on PS5 but the added power and options of playing on PC may mean I have to double-dip on a few games. I’m sure I’m not the only one.