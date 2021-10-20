Cyberpunk 2077: The Next-Gen Update Could Be Coming Sooner Than We Think

Cyberpunk 2077 fans are eagerly awaiting the next-gen update to the game that CD Projekt Red has promised. According to the company, the update is still scheduled for 2021 but details have otherwise been light on when we can expect from it and with the end of the year fast approaching, some fans are understandably anxious that the update could have been delayed.

There is some potential good news on that front though. The Witcher 3, CDPR’s massively popular game, is also receiving a next-gen update. The next-gen updates were announced for both games at the same time. Since then, they have been delayed at the same time and they have been re-confirmed at the same time. So naturally, they’re likely to release together, and The Witcher 3’s next-gen update has just been approved by XXX. XXX is one of the last steps before any game, or in this case update, can be released. If The Witcher 3 is ready and releasing soon, then Cyberpunk 2077 is likely very close to being ready too.

The next-gen update for Cyberpunk 2077 is coming for free and CDPR have been pretty quiet on update 1.4 even though it’s been a couple of months since the 1.3 update. It isn’t impossible that the Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen update comes out alongside the 1.4 update. If the Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen update is on the same track as The Witcher 3, then we could even see if before the end of October.

Personally, I think it’s unlikely that we have to wait until the very end of 2021, say December. If the next-gen update doesn’t come before the end of this month then November probably makes the most sense. Either way, now that The Witcher 3 has been approved, both updates could be released any day now.