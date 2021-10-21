Metroid Dread: How To Beat Every Boss | Kraid, Z-57, Raven Beak & More

The big bosses of Metroid Dread are a giant step above. If you’re used to previous Metroid games, then Metroid Dread is going to be a rude awakening — these bosses don’t mess around. Even the easier bosses can put up a stiff challenge for long-time players. You’ll need to utilize all of your abilities to survive. Not just against the EMMI robots, which aren’t really boss fights in the traditional sense. We’re talking about the monsters that lock Samus in an arena and come out swinging. These giant beasts use a variety of killer attacks, and they just keep evolving during the fight. You’ll need to know when to attack, when to counter, and how to overcome their deadliest moves.

If you’re looking for help, we’ve got a full list of bosses with a few tips for each boss. There’s always a way to make things easier. Or, just scroll down to see what all the bosses look like. There are big spoilers ahead, which is definitely not something I’d say about any other Metroid game.

More Metroid Dread guides:

Corpius

Shoot Corpius’s face with missiles / charge beam, and jump over its strikes. Once you do enough damage, it will turn invisible.

When invisible, shoot the glowing tail. Wait for it to reveal itself. It will charge a big attack. Slide under it, and be prepared to perform a counter. If you counter it, you’ll deal huge damage.

A Spider Magnet wall will appear. Use it to dodge poison breath attack, but don’t stay on too long or the boss will slam the wall. To deal huge damage, continue to fire rockets into its face during the cutscene after a successful counter. Defeat the boss to gain Phantom Cloak.

Kraid

Phase 1: Kraid will spit projectiles and throw claws at you. Shoot both types with your regular beam to recover health and gain missiles.

Dodge the fireballs mixed in with the biological projectiles Kraid spits out!

Aim for the eyes — use a charge beam shot or missiles on the eyes / mouth and Kraid will open its mouth.

When its mouth is open, pelt the inside of the mouth with missiles. That’s his weak point.

Phase 2: In this phase, you’re stuck on the lower level with Kraid. Shoot the purple spot with anything — missiles are fastest — and Kraid will guard the weak point with a hand. It will then launch a barrage of spikes.

Use Morph Ball to dodge the spikes, then jump onto the Spider Magnet plate that lowers. From here, shoot Kraid in the eyes / mouth to force its mouth open. Shoot the mouth and blast away all the claws it throws.

Try to stay on the Spider Magnet plate for the full duration. If you do, Kraid will swipe at Samus with its claw — counter this attack! It will only swipe after taking enough damage. It may perform a punch attack instead. If it performs a quick swipe, you can counter.



It will punch when rages and its eyes glow red. If this animation begins, quickly drop back down. The punch is an instant defeat.

Deal enough damage (and get the counters in) to defeat Kraid. During the second phase, you can recover health by destroying the bouncing blobs it shoots out. Use a Charge Beam attack to reliably destroy them safely.



Drogyga

Phase 1: Drogyga is an underwater creature with multiple tentacle claws. It spits blue / red orbs at you — break the blue orbs for health and missiles.

When the tentacles appear, jump when you see the tentacle shake. It will do this twice.

Keep shooting the weak spot above the center of the creature until it is weakened — when it is weakened, shoot the green generator to lower the water, then grapple onto the plate and ride to the opposite side. Shoot the second generator before it recovers, and it will exposes its core. Shoot the core with missiles for huge damage, then counter the tentacle is tries to attack with for even bigger damage.



Phase 2: In Phase 2, Drogyga attacks more often and faster. It will bunch up all three tentacles — when it does this, use Grapple Beam on the magnetic plate above, then drop down to avoid its next attacks.

It will also generate fewer orbs, so save your missiles for its core!

Chozo Soldier

Phase 1: Chozo Soldier is a fast enemy that uses melee attacks, and acrobatically launches himself through the sky. Be ready to use Flash Shift often — that’s your best way to avoid its attacks.

When he wall-jumps, he’ll slam down on your position. Shift away! When he’s on the ground, back away and use Missiles until you’re cornered. When you’re cornered, walljump and shift to gain enough height to safely jump over him.

Phase 2: In Phase 2, the Chozo Soldier is much faster, and its slam attack will generate black tar that waves outward. Flash Shift dodge and be prepared to hop over those X-Parasite globs.

His jump attack always lands in the middle of the room now. When you’re corned, make sure to walljump or you won’t gain enough height to dodge his spear’s spin attack.

Once you deal enough damage, a scene will initiate with Chozo Solider; counter his attacks twice to defeat him.

Escue

This dangerous X-Parasite boss fires swarm missiles and large plasma balls at Samus, and protects itself with an electricity shield. Wait for it to charge into a wall, then you can unleash a barrage of Ice Missiles.

When the boss fires a plasma ball, double-jump, walljump, and Flash Shift to stay mid-air to avoid the electricity that is generated from the floor for a moment.

When it charges its swarm projectile attack, Flash Shift underneath it, or double-jump over it and use Flash Shift to glide right over the projectiles.

Just focus on dodging when the shield is up. When the shield is down, unload as many missiles into the creature as you can.

Once you deal enough damage, Escue will change to its true form. Shoot the giant X-Parasite and collect the small parasites that pop out until it is defeated.

Experiment No. Z-57

Phase 1: In the first phase, Z-57 uses its claws to swipe left then right, covering most of the screen. Use Space Jump into the left / right corner, then swap corners after each swing to avoid.

It will also shoot a pink slime beam. To avoid it, wait for the beam to end, then Flash Shift to the safe spot (no pink slime).

Shoot the head with missiles until it shoots a massive beam. Run under its head, then be prepared to counter it. If you successfully counter, you’ll deal enough damage to immediately begin Phase 2.

Phase 2: At the start of Phase 2, it will charge a beam attack and place all 4 tentacles around the chamber — use Storm Missile to target all 5 spots to stun it. Prepare Storm Missile before it even performs the attack for a big Health bonus.

Next, it will generate a wave of energy and wind from the right side. Use Space Jump and Speed Boost to avoid getting pushed into the slime.

Finally, it will attack with a three swipe combo. After two swings (just like Phase 1), it will end with a giant double swing. Space Jump in the upper-center of the arena to avoid it.

The rest of its attacks are identical, just faster. Try to score another counter to finish it off fast.

Elite Chozo Soldier

The Elite Chozo Soldier is encountered in the upper levels of Hanubia. It functions very similar to other shield-wielding Chozo Soldiers, but this one is faster and tougher, and has a few wrinkles.

To destroy the Elite Chozo Soldier’s shield, wait for it to flash yellow (he briefly raises his shield) then hit it with a Melee Counter. After that, it will glow blue. Use the Grapple Beam to pull the shield off.

Otherwise, it is a much faster, more ferocious version. Be prepared for it to initiate attacks in phase 2 much faster.

Raven Beak

Phase 1: Raven Beak is a tremendously fast, powerful foe with a variety of attacks.

Raven Beak may summon a giant orb of energy. Dodge it and continue to shoot it — it will eventually dissipate. If you break it, you’ll regain health and missiles.

When Raven Beak generates a massive beam that seemingly covers the entire screen, change into Morph Ball form and then be prepared to counter his melee attack. This will open Raven Beak up to high damage and give Samus health + missiles.

Immediately hide next to Raven Beak when he generates a giant lase field from his hand. He’ll counterattack with a triple combo melee attack that covers the entire floor of the arena. Dodge over him!

Later in the fight, he’ll teleport to one side of the arena and launch a massive punch attack. This can be countered!

When his shield turns gold, you can only damage him with counters.

Watch for Raven Beak’s fist to flash red. That’s your sign he’s about to lunge across the arena with a counter-able punch attack.

Raven Beak will also stand in place and taunt Samus. Get close and hit him with a melee counter when he flashes red, then counter again when he tries to punch.

Phase 2: For the second Phase, Raven Beak gains wings and an entirely new set of attacks.

Stay close to Raven Beak in this form. Its easy to dodge his attacks when you’re close to him — if he prepares to lunge forward, Flash Shift underneath him. If he’s tracking you with his Omega Stream, Space Jump around him. If he stomps down, Flash Shift to the side, or dodge underneath if he’s lining up a rectangular super blast.

Try to use Space Jump to lure Raven Beak to the center of the screen. If you’re too low to the ground, Raven Beak’s charge attack will damage you.

Keep hitting him until Phase 3 begins.

Phase 3: Raven Beak rips off his wings. He attacks with even more ferocity now, firing a giant Omega Beam and summoning a lava sphere that shoots waves of fire.

Dodge his attacks. Once the lava sphere dissipates, he’ll attack with his Phase 1 moveset. You can damage him normally — he doesn’t have a shield, but you’ll still want to counter him.

Wait for his fist to glow red, then counter as he lunges across the arena. If you can counter him, you’ll do practically enough damage to finish the final phase.