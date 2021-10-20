Back 4 Blood: How To Deal With Those Horrible Hags | Easy Kill Strategy Guide

Hags are the rarest and most aggravatingly deadly Special Ridden in Back 4 Blood. They only appear if you’re particularly unlucky and pull a card that calls them into your session. These creepy monsters stalk you from the shadows and strike. After dealing enough damage, they’ll often retreat and attempt to attack again — your best bet is to stun her before she can finish consuming one of your teammates. There are a few good ways to do that.

The Hag is a pale faceless Ridden with writhing tentacles grossly sticking out of its back. The Hag is the most disgusting boss monster, and it is basically optional whenever it appears — you never really have to kill her, and it possible to outrun her if she does spawn in a stage. The worst combination is when you score a Fog corruption card, making it more difficult to spot her when she’s getting close. If you’re looking for solid methods to take care of one of the most annoying threats in Back 4 Blood, this is what you need to know.

The Hag is the equivalent of the Witch. The Hag is deadly, powerful, and mostly blind. You can hide from the Hag and avoid it — turn off your lights and don’t call-out special zombies. Voice lines will activate the Hag. Shooting guns without silencers will also instantly activate the Hag. When she appears, you can move slowly and turn out the lights to get around her. This is especially trick if you have any bots on your team, as they won’t stop shooting.

There are a couple of tricks you can use to get Hags off your back.

A high-stamina build can ask as a lure. If you can keep sprinting, you can stay out of the Hag’s eating range while the rest of your team can shoot the Hag in the back. If you don’t have high-stamina, weave around vehicles / sheds and climb on top / jump down. Anything to slightly slow it down.



There are ways to instantly stun the Hag. Flashbangs can be used to temporarily stun the Hag at any time, so stockpiling on these can make any encounter with her much easier. If the Hag is eating a teammate, a direct Frag Grenade will always stun her and force the Hag to retreat. Flashbangs don’t just stun, but also make the Hag weaker to incoming damage. Incredibly useful. With a build that improves explosive damage, the Hag can be defeated in a few Frag Grenades on Veteran.

Melee builds can be very powerful against the Hag. Melee with a boost to stagger can stunlock a Hag. Improve your attack speed and you can chop down a Hag in no time. Target the weak point on its back.

To make your life easier (and safer) you can select the Breakout Skill. This allows you to escape the Hag’s grab attack every time, making any of her appearances safer.