Destiny 2 Has The Best Halloween Event This Year

Destiny 2 has won Halloween this year. It’s common for games to receive Halloween updates, especially service games like Destiny 2. What isn’t so common is for there to be so much detail and content in these short-time events.

Well, Bungie doesn’t seem to care about that. This year they have gone all out with the Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost Halloween event. For a start, there’s the Skitterscare. A spider variant of Destiny’s sparrow vehicle that players use to get around the game. The Skitterscare basically turns your sparrow into a giant spider, complete with moving legs. It’s awesome.

Next up in the Festival of the Lost, we have haunted sectors. Essentially spooky versions of the lost sectors that are scattered throughout the game. The Halloween-inspired sectors are filled to the brim with Halloween content. Virtually everywhere you look, you’ll see pumpkins, ghosts, and monsters. The haunted sectors let players fight special Halloween Hive Knights that have had their heads replaced with pumpkins. First, you will need to summon the Headless Ones via an occult-like ceremony though, because of course you do. The Headless Ones even drop candy, but only if you’re wearing a Halloween mask. Play enough haunted sectors and players can earn the special Jurassic Green Pulse Rifle. A dinosaur-themed rifle that’s well worth getting, even for higher-level players.

Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost is what you get when a developer really puts in the effort for a holiday-inspired event. Even though the event is only going on for a few weeks, it feels like it could be an update all on its own. Just be sure to get in and play the haunted sectors and collect the limited-time loot before the end of the event.

Players have until November 2 to take part in the Festival of the Lost.