Gotham Knights is a Perfect Continuation Of The Batman Arkham Games

The latest trailer for DC’s upcoming Gotham Knights game was revealed during this week’s DC FanDome event. The new “Court of Owls” trailer is our first look at the game since it was delayed earlier this year and what a trailer it is.

The newest game to take place in Gotham was developed by Batman: Arkham Origins studio WB Games Montreal and the Batman: Arkham franchise pedigree looks to be strong with this one. Although Gotham Knights is not technically related to the Arkham franchise, it feels like a natural continuation to the much-loved series. The game isn’t set in the “Arkhamverse” that the original Batman: Arkham games created. Gotham Knights is set in an alternate universe where both Batman and Jim Gordon are dead. As such, crime is out of control in Gotham and it is up to Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood to try and fill the Dark Knight’s shoes.

For those who want an “Arkhamverse” game, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is that game. It’s developed by Rocksteady, the studio behind the Batman: Arkham trilogy, and it is confirmed that the new Suicide Squad game will take place in the same universe as those Batman: Arkham games. Where Gotham Knights piques my interest, is with the blank canvas it has created by not being tied down to the “Arkhamverse”.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League looks like an excellent, massive game. Gotham Knights looks like the next game in the Batman: Arkham series. It’s exciting that we get to experience both of these visions. Hopefully, this upcoming DC game can take the Arkham formula, expand on it and maybe have a “Knights” universe in the future. Either way, Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League give the impression that the video game arm of DC knows exactly what it is doing.