FIFA 22: EA Has Broken Weekend League

Yesterday, I wrote about how EA has broken Division Rivals in FIFA 22. Well, unfortunately, the case is also true for Weekend League. Weekend League is the pinnacle of competition in FIFA. The greatest players use their best teams to compete for the highest level of prizes in Ultimate Team. It’s the competition that players work towards when trying to get better at the game and improve their team.

Except, this year not everyone is allowed to play in Weekend League. In recent years, players would earn qualification points by playing Division Rivals. Wins, draws, and losses would all give players points. Once a player had 2000 points, they could redeem them for a Weekend League entry. Part of the rewards for Weekend League would also give players qualification points back. Essentially, if you were good enough, you never had to earn them outside of Weekend League again.

Now, players have to compete in a tournament every single week just to be given the opportunity to play in Weekend League. This has made it infinitely harder to qualify for Weekend League. Even players who were highly ranked in previous games are struggling to qualify. Players have to win five out of nine games in the tournament to get through to Weekend League. A very high bar when last year you only needed 11 wins out of 30 games to be able to auto qualify for the next weekend.

Combined with the Division Rivals fiasco, players essentially have no reason to actually play the game this year. There are no competitive modes to use your team. You could play against the AI but nobody wants to do that in Ultimate Team. If EA doesn’t adjust the Weekend League qualification requirements, FIFA 22 is going to die off earlier than normal. If EA also continues to ignore the Division Rivals issue, the game could be dead by the end of the year. Unsurprisingly, players need actual game modes to play and, as it stands, FIFA 22 doesn’t have any.