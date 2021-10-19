Black Ops Cold War Zombies – How To Get Every Perk Free With This Perkaholic Easter Egg | Forsaken Guide

Dedicated Black Ops Cold War players are still discovering crazy Easter eggs, and in honor of the spooky season, we’re going back into Forsaken to explore a new Easter egg all about being stalked by an evil mannequin. By completing a game of Simon Says, you’ll be locked in an eternal battle with a respawning, invincible evil mannequin that hunts you down relentlessly… even if its also very, very slow.

For defeating the evil mannequin, players can earn a returning reward that hasn’t reappeared in a very long time. Perkaholic gives your Zombies character every perk, all at once — totally busting the normal perk limit. Now you can get all of them and enjoy permanently in your session. If you’re feeling like breaking free of your limits and want to become all-powerful, this is a pretty good way to do it. Before attempting this Easter egg mini-quest, you’ll need to upgrade Tombstone Soda to Tier V. It’ll all make sense in the full tutorial below.

This crazy (and spooky) Easter egg was solved and shared by MrDalekJD on Youtube. Complete these steps in the Forsaken map to earn the biggest reward ever — a single cola that gives you every perk all at once.

To begin, go to Anytown West and enter Video Store 1F. Go to the back-left corner (from the main entrance door on the street) — look to the left of the mannequin in a pink top.

In this corner, look in the spot to the left of the video shelf, next to the shiny cinema pole. A VHS tape is leaning against the shelf. Throw a grenade at the VHS to knock it over, allowing you to pick it up. Go prone and a prompt will even appear.

Go to the TV Store and use the VCR from behind the counter . The VCR is on top of the counter, but needs to be used from behind. You’ll see a prompt. “ Insert VHS Tape ” and “ Play VHS Tape ” — do both!

Four TVs will light up and flash four colors (red, orange, blue, green) then appear in a specific order. This is a Simon Says mini-game. You need to wait for the colors to flash, then for the TVs to turn on in a specific order. Once they all black out, shoot the four TVs in the order they appeared . Use screenshot functions, take pictures with your phone, and write the order the lights appear in notepad. Do anything to make this easier. It also helps to have friends dealing with zombie spawns while you’re trying to accomplish this.

Like Simon Says, after completing one round, the game will become more complicated and flash another set of 4 colors to continue the sequence. You need to memorize (or write down) the order and input the 8 colors in order, then 12 colors in order. There are three sets and three rounds you must complete.

This is where things get scary. After completing the mini-game, a green TV will remain on with an interaction prompt. Use the green TV to begin the next step.

Using the green TV adds a desaturated filter and spawns a mannequin with glowing eyes that will begin slowly chasing you. If the mannequin catches you, it will kill you instantly. It moves pretty slowly, so as long as you’re paying attention when the filter appears, you’ll know it is nearby. The mannequin will chase you for a short time, then disappear. The filter will lift, but the mannequin will respawn later — every 2-3 minutes.

Next, grab a Tier V Tombstone Soda. Make sure you perk soda is fully upgraded before continuing.

With Tier V Tombstone Soda purchased and applied, die in the Particle Accelerator room. While you’re a ghost, look above the actual particle accelerator device and you’ll see the evil mannequin with glowing eyes above it.

To complete the next step, you need to shoot the evil mannequin. After shooting it, it will split into multiple copies — only shoot the mannequin with glowing eyes. Continue to do this as he multiplies until there’s just one mannequin left. Shooting the last one will cause it to disappear.

After completing this mini-game, return to your body and revive yourself before the timer runs out. If you successfully defeat the evil mannequin then you’ll earn a Perkaholic which gives you every perk in the game all at the same time. Normally, you can only have a set number of perks, but with a Perkaholic soda, your character will have all the perks at once. Not a bad reward if you really want to power yourself up.

