Metroid Dread: How To Avoid (& Fix) A Game-Breaking Bug | PSA

There’s a potentially catastrophic bug in Metroid Dread that can stop your late-game exploration dead in its tracks. It might seem like you’re stuck, but Nintendo has issued an official workaround anyone can use to stop this glitch from happening. This aggravating glitch is causing some player’s games to end permanently — as long as the glitch is active, it will cause your game to crash. There’s a way around it, and it all involves the map marker system.

This glitch triggers if you place a map marker on a door and then try to open it. This doesn’t happen with every door, and seemingly only occurs in the late-game. But, if you’re unfortunate enough to get a hard crash and get kicked out of your game, here’s how to fix the problem. Its very simple, and Nintendo promises to release a patch in the near future that will address this game-breaking glitch.

More Metroid Dread guides:

Artaria & Corpius | Walkthrough Pt. 1 | Cataris & Kraid | Walkthrough Pt. 2 | Burenia & Drogyga | Walkthrough Pt. 3 | Elun & Escue | Walkthrough Pt. 4 | Screw Attack & Z-57 | Walkthrough Pt. 5 | Hanubia & Raven Beak | Walkthrough Pt. 6 | How To Find All Energy Tanks & Missile Tanks | 100% Completion Guide

Crash When Opening A Door | Bug Fix

Late in Metroid Dread, a bug can cause the game to crash and spit out an error message — “The Software Was Closed Because an Error Occurred“. This bug is caused by opening a door while a Map Marker is placed on that door with your map. This crash can prevent progress completely, but there is a workaround that you can use before resetting the game or waiting for a patch.

After a crash, reload your save file.

Before approaching the door where the crash occurs, open your map and remove the Map Marker over a door.

Continue to play as normal. Open the door — as long as no Map Marker is over the door, there should be no error.

This bug is known to Nintendo, and a patch will be issued in October 2021. Make sure to download the latest update for Metroid Dread before continuing to play.