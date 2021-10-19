Far Cry 6: How To Unlock The Flying Car | Angelito FW Turbo Location Guide

The vast nation of Far Cry 6 is home to many secrets — including a haunted castle and an unlockable ghost panther. There’s so much stuff to discover, many players are probably going to miss one of the best treasures in the entire game. We aren’t talking about the awesome Resolver Weapons or Supremos, which you can purchase (or find in-game) through separate means. The trickiest treasure to find is this hilarious flying car.

The flying car is called the Angelito FW Turbo, and driving it lets you zip off into the sky. It literally is a flying car, but it controls closer to a prop plane… just one you can land easily on any street and drive around. The Angelito isn’t exactly required, because you’ll be able to acquire an entire fleet of airplanes. Even military helicopters. But, who doesn’t want a flying car? Its a little flying car! That’s awesome. And finding it is absurdly simple if you know exactly where to look.

To permanently find and unlock the Angelito FW Turbo — a unique flying car that both drives and flies — you need to purchase a specific guerilla hideout location.

Purchase the Hideout Network at any camp and upgrade it — get the Advanced Hideout Network The upgrade costs: 60 metal and 60 gasoline.

at any camp and it — get the Go to the Chief Scout and purchase a specific hideout — the Hideout Conjunto (Valle De Oro).

How To Fly : The car has two modes — driving mode and flight mode. Press [ Y / Triangle ] to change modes. You can swap modes any time. The vehicle also has a built-in grenade launcher .

: The car has two modes — driving mode and flight mode. Press [ / ] to change modes. You can swap modes any time.

Once you unlock this Guerilla Hideout, fast-travel there to find the Angelito FW Turbo. This is a legit flying car that works like a helicopter… just one that you can drive around freely. Deliver the Angelito FW Turbo to any air field pickup to save it permanently to your collection.