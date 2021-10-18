Red Dead Redemption 2 released in October of 2018 to glowing reviews from both critics and players, Red Dead Online followed shortly after. While the single-player mode continues to receive love from gamers, Red Dead Online is criminally underrated. It has never been able to reach the status of fellow Rockstar online title GTA Online which is similarly based on GTA V.

RDR2’s online mode offers an immersive experience for players, dropping them right into the Old West. Its advantages lie in the fact that it allows players to connect and play together more than the single-player of Red Dead Redemption 2. As the story mode is only available in single-player, the online mode allows players to experience even more of the world with friends, and in some cases, enemies. It truly is the Wild West in Red Dead Online, with players able to attack, help or rob other players at the drop of a hat.

The online version of RDR got off to a bit of a rocky launch. There were some balancing issues to be ironed out and there wasn’t a whole lot of content from the offset. That, however, has changed over the past couple of years. Updates to the game may not have been as frequent or large as regular players may have hoped but when you add them up, they make for a compelling experience today.

Red Dead Online provides players with a truly unique experience. It isn’t something that can be compared to other online games like Destiny 2, The Division, or even GTA Online. Red Dead Redemption 2’s online mode lets players really live out their wild west scenarios however they please. With the updates it has received over the past couple of years, there is a ton for players to do and it isn’t a game that demands extra payments like other online-only games. Everything in RDR2’s online version can be quite easily earned through regular playtime. It’s truly surprising that it hasn’t reached higher levels of success.