Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Looks Better Than Any DC Movie In Years

The first full trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has hit the internet and it does not disappoint.

The quirky, murderous group of misfits, better known as The Suicide Squad, seems to be DC’s current cash cow and they’re milking it for all its worth. Well, no complaints here.

Developed by Rocksteady Studios and distributed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be DC’s latest addition to their game library. The trailer was officially released on October 16, and it easily rivals any DC film trailer that has come out in the past decade. That is of course, excluding James Gunn’s 2021, The Suicide Squad.

The game’s trailer starts out at Arkham Asylum with franchise favorites Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark being tasked to kill… The Justice League. Upon arriving in Metropolis, the group realizes the gravity of the situation. Extraterrestrial supervillain Brainiac has invaded earth, brainwashing the unstoppable Superman, Flash, and Green Lantern. Wonder Woman seems to be the only one spared. It’ll be up to our anti-heroes to set things right. The premise is so intriguing, it’s a wonder it wasn’t earmarked for a sequel to The Suicide Squad.

The new trailer is basically a wish list of everything any DC/Suicide Squad fan could want in a Suicide Squad game. It looks better than every attempt at a DC movie Warner Bros has made in the last decade and it’s no surprise. After all, Rocksteady is the studio that brought us the critically acclaimed Batman games, starting with Batman: Arkham Aslyum. If there’s any studio that can do the Suicide Squad justice, it’s Rocksteady.

It’s no surprise then, that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League looks as good as it does. Maybe Rocksteady should be consulted on future DC movies too.