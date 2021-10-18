Metroid Dread: How To Find All Energy Tanks & Missile Tanks | 100% Completion Guide

You aren’t truly finished with Metroid Dread until you’ve collected all the collectibles — Energy Tanks, Missile Tanks, and more. Metroid Dread is one of the few games in the series that really doesn’t require a guide to find everything. If Samus is close to an item on the map, a Search Area box will appear, signifying that you need to look a little closer. But, this game also has some of the trickiest collectibles that require absolutely knowing every facet of the mechanics. If you don’t fully understand how Shinespark works in all its many forms, than you are going to have trouble reaching 100%.

Metroid Dread is the first game from the Metroid series on Nintendo Switch, going back to series roots with pure 2D exploration-action. As Space Hunter Samus Aran, you’re deployed to another strange planet to hunt the last remnants of the X-Parasite, another alien doomsday weapon that consumes and copies everything in its path. The X-Parasite is only a minor story beat in Metroid Dread, as more revelations are uncovered about Samus’s past, and about the creatures that raised her. We won’t spoil any of that here. All you need to know is that the game is fantastic, and if you want to squeeze a few more hours out of it, here’s how to get 100% completion.

More Metroid Dread guides:

How To Evade EMMI | Artaria & Corpius | Walkthrough Pt. 1 | Cataris & Kraid | Walkthrough Pt. 2 | Burenia & Drogyga | Walkthrough Pt. 3 | Elun & Escue | Walkthrough Pt. 4 | Screw Attack & Z-57 | Walkthrough Pt. 5 | Hanubia & Raven Beak | Walkthrough Pt. 6

There are five types of collectible items in Metroid Dread. Let’s break down what each time does to improve Samus’s abilities. Each type gives you a small upgrade.

Missile Tank : Adds +2 Missiles to your maximum total.

: Adds +2 Missiles to your maximum total. Missile+ Tank : Adds +10 Missiles to your maximum total.

: Adds +10 Missiles to your maximum total. Power Bomb Tank : Adds +1 Power Bomb to your maximum total.

: Adds +1 Power Bomb to your maximum total. Energy Tank : Adds +100 Health to your maximum total.

: Adds +100 Health to your maximum total. Energy Part: Find x4 Energy Parts to add +100 Health to your maximum total.

Item Locations Guide By Zone

There are 8 major zones in Metroid Dread — each area has a collection of items for Samus to acquire. All item spheres and item cubes are required to progress in the story. Items like Missile Tanks and Energy Tanks are optional but absolutely required to make the final battle easier.

All Collectibles Locations | Missile Tanks, Missile+ Tanks, Power Bomb Tanks, Energy Tanks & Energy Parts Artaria | Cataris | Dairon | Ferenia | Elun | Burenia | Ghavoran | Hanubia



What Are Search Areas?: If you’re near an area of the map where an item is located, a white box will appear. Inside this Search Area you will find an item. Unfortunately, search areas only appear when you’re near an item — certain items require you to discover large hidden rooms. When re-exploring areas, make sure to check any large empty spot on the map for entrances. Use the Pulse Radar to scan for secrets around the edges of the map.

Depending on your percentage of map completion, you’ll earn special image rewards in the Chozo Archive area of the gallery / extras menu. If you’re not concerned with spoilers, you can check out all the images you can earn from the archive below. You’ll unlock different images showing backstory — and a special image for getting all 100%.