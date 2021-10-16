Saints Row Reboot: The Open World Looks Like a Huge Upgrade

The latest trailer for the Saints Row Reboot was released earlier this week, detailing the vast open-world that is featured in the new game. Saints Row Reboot is a hotly anticipated game as it’s the first entry in the franchise since 2015. Besides the first trailer, there has been little info so far on the upcoming reboot.

The latest trailer detailing the new open world of Santo Ileso has given us the first best insight into the new Saints Row game and the reboot looks awesome. Santos Ileso looks to be a return to form for the franchise after so many years in the wilderness. The Saints Row franchise has been in somewhat of a rough patch over the last few years. The last major release was Saints Row IV all the way back in 2013.

As such, the new reboot of the franchise makes sense. When the trailer for the reboot was revealed a couple of months ago it didn’t show much of the gameplay. It was a cinematic trailer. The trailer was great and showed a ton of the charm that we all love about Saints Row, but still. A cinematic trailer doesn’t tell us much about the game. However, the latest trailer looks to be all in-game.

Thankfully, the latest in-game trailer showing off Santo Ileso looks just as good as the cinematic trailer released in August. The open world looks vibrant, detailed and full of the same kind of Saints Row charm that we expect after so long. The world of Santo Ileso looks to be a huge upgrade on the Saints Row games that have come before. An upgrade that warrants the several-year hiatus the franchise has been on. I for one can’t wait for next February when Saints Row reboot is due to release.