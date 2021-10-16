Metroid Dread: Hanubia Collectibles | How To Find All Energy & Missile Tanks

The second smallest area of Metroid Dread is also its last. Samus’s long adventure culminates here, and there’s only a handful of items to uncover. Unlock the miniature area of Elun, Hanubia is actually pretty big — but you’ll only have access to a small cross-section of the surface before certain story events take over. Once you’re on the path to fight the last boss, you’re free to start unlocking the last few items in this area. Try to remember that the Morphball can Shinespark too.

All Hanubia Collectibles Locations | 100% Completion Guide

There are 5 different types of collectible items in Metroid Dread: Missile Tanks, Missile+ Tanks, Power Bomb Tanks, Energy Tanks and Energy Parts. Certain items can only be collected later in the game. This guide assumes you’re hunting for collectibles after completing the main story — unless the collectibles are directly in your path while playing through the main story.

Missile Tank: Hanubia – Under the Network Station with three doors. Enter the Morph Ball path to reach it. You practically can’t miss it your first time through.

Missile Tank: Hanubi – Under the Total Recharge Station on the path to the upper-right exit. Just shoot a missile down the Morph Ball path.

Power Bomb Tank: Hanubi – A tricky collectible found in the hallway through the upper-right door from the Network Station. In the room to the right, if you stand on the ledge, you’ll have just enough time to activate Speed Booster. Save Shinespark (duck after charging up) and then use Morph Ball bomb to break through. As Morph Ball, with Shinespark still active, jump and aim down to smash through the speed blocks and generate an explosion that clears the path to this tank.