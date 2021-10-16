Metroid Dread: Elun Collectibles | How To Find All Energy & Missile Tanks

The mysterious vault of Elun is the smallest section of Metroid Dread — and one area you never really need to come back to. The only reason to return is to finish your collectibles hunt and grab the three items in this area. We won’t spoil what Elun is all about, but it is an eerie place. When you return, you’ll be strong enough to overcome any of the horrors hiding here without too much trouble. If you’re lost and need help, we’ve got locations for all the collectibles below.

All Elun Collectibles Locations | 100% Completion Guide

There are 5 different types of collectible items in Metroid Dread: Missile Tanks, Missile+ Tanks, Power Bomb Tanks, Energy Tanks and Energy Parts. Certain items can only be collected later in the game. This guide assumes you’re hunting for collectibles after completing the main story — unless the collectibles are directly in your path while playing through the main story.

Energy Tank: Elun – To the left of the Chozo Soldier boss room. In the left room, use beams to break the hidden blocks next to the Energy Tank (left) and then use Bomb to reach it.

Power Bomb Tank: Elun – In the vent maze on Elun, near the exit with the Grapple Hook point. If you grab the ??? collectible, you won’t have to recollect it later.

Missile Tank: Elun – In the bottom-right chamber with two X-Parasite Chozo and the wind-generating fan on top. Clear out the enemies, then generate Shinespark with the wind fan (run using Speed Boost and duck) then slide through the narrow passages to reach the bottom level, then Shinespark through the Speed Boost blocks.

Missile Tank: Elun – At the top-right, in the winding vents, there’s a Power Bomb Block in the far upper-right. Use a Power Bomb and Space Jump up the vent to the top to reach this missile.