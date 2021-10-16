Metroid Dread: Ghavoran Collectibles | How To Find All Energy & Missile Tanks

Ghavoran is an underground jungle that’s teeming with deadly wildlife in Metroid Dread. The chaotic caverns of Ghavoran are one of the trickiest locations to fully explore, so pack away plenty of Power Bombs to blast through the final barriers keeping Samus from every section of the map. Hidden rooms and tricky Speed Blocks make this 100% a tricky prospect. We’ve got all the locations marked on the map, with a full explanation to help you complete whatever challenges are in your way.

All Ghavoran Collectibles Locations | 100% Completion Guide

There are 5 different types of collectible items in Metroid Dread: Missile Tanks, Missile+ Tanks, Power Bomb Tanks, Energy Tanks and Energy Parts. Certain items can only be collected later in the game. This guide assumes you’re hunting for collectibles after completing the main story — unless the collectibles are directly in your path while playing through the main story.

Missile Tank: Ghavoran – In the large room (southeast of the Network Station) with the whale-like flying enemy, there’s a Missile Tank at the bottom. Use the Grapple Beam to get it.

Energy Tank: Ghavoran – Left of the upper-right EMMI Zone exit, destroy the Enki with an Ice Missile to collect this. Can’t miss it.

Missile Tank: Ghavoran – Up and right of the Pulse Radar Item Cube room. In the twisty Morph Ball vents, go up and break the hidden block at the top to reach this path.

Missile Tank: Ghavoran – To the left of the easternmost Save Station, there’s a tall shaft you can only reach with the Screw Attack. On the left wall, there’s a small chute you can Morph Ball into and slide down to get this tank.

Missile Tank: Ghavoran – In the room right of the Golzuna boss, use Pulse to reveal hidden blocks in the bottom-right corner of the room.

Energy Part: Ghavoran – In the tall room near the right-most Save Station, use Shinespark (Speed Booster, then duck to save your power) and jump to reach the ceiling in the center of the chamber.

Missile Tank: Ghavoran – Directly above the Green Teleportal, you’ll be unable to get it the first time due to Pitfall Blocks. Return with the Cross Bomb to launch yourself across the pitfalls.

Energy Part: Ghavoran – Left of the center Save Station, and about adjacent with the Map Station on your map. In the very tall, large chamber in the center of Ghavoran, you’ll find a Grapple Beam Block. Once you acquire Space Jump, reach the platform above, then drop down and grab the Grapple Beam Block while you’re falling to give yourself enough time on the crumbling mushroom platform to break it. Then shoot a missile at the block in the alcove.

Missile Tank: Ghavoran – In the large room with the alien whale, to the left of the Elun Tram Exit. It’s on the upper-left wall blocked by Speed Boost Blocks. From the Grapple Beam door, activate it (in the Elun Tram room) from the furthest your grapple beam can go. Then Speed Boost and Space Jump while fully charged to break through the blocks on the far side.

Missile Tank: Ghavoran – In the room to the left of the Burenia Elevetor Exit. You can access it through the Plasma Beam Covered Door. This Missile Tank is reached by using Grapple Beam — or you can just use Space Jump to reach it easier later in the game.

Missile Tank: Ghavoran – In the room to the right of the Burenia Elevator Exit. Its in the water, in the corner on the left wall. Use a missile to break the block. Requires Space Jump to reach.

Power Bomb Tank: Ghavoran – At the top of the huge central shaft (connected to the center Save Station) use Space Jump to reach the very top of the section with diagonal walls. It leads to a Power Bomb Tank.

Missile Tank+: Ghavoran – In the vents under the Network Station, return to the area you lowered the elevator-shaped room, and climb back up. This tank should be on your map. Once you have the Space Jump, you can easily return to it from below.

Missile Tank: Ghavoran – Directly beneath the Green Teleportal. Enter the room to the right (of the Power Bomb Block) and use Storm Missile to break the green crate next to the teleportal.

Missile Tank: Ghavoran – Beneath the Map Station on the map. Take the left door in the Map Station, and go down to the bottom. There’s a 1×1 block alcove. Bomb here to reach a hidden room. You’ll need Cross Bomb to blast past the Pitfall Blocks.