Metroid Dread: Burenia Collectibles | How To Find All Energy & Missile Tanks

The underwater labs of Burenia are another incredible sight to see in Metroid Dread. The facility hidden in an underground ocean is a true sight to see as waves roil against the crumbling laboratory. This is one of the creepier locations, with dead aliens stored in tubes being experimented on — and a vast underwater area beneath the surface. Strap on your Space Jump boots and Gravity Suit to fully explore this enormous area. And there are some brain-testing challenges for anyone aiming to earn 100%.

More Metroid Dread guides:

How To Evade EMMI | Artaria & Corpius | Walkthrough Pt. 1 | Cataris & Kraid | Walkthrough Pt. 2 | Burenia & Drogyga | Walkthrough Pt. 3 | Elun & Escue | Walkthrough Pt. 4 | Screw Attack & Z-57 | Walkthrough Pt. 5 | Hanubia & Raven Beak | Walkthrough Pt. 6

All Burenia Collectibles Locations | 100% Completion Guide

There are 5 different types of collectible items in Metroid Dread: Missile Tanks, Missile+ Tanks, Power Bomb Tanks, Energy Tanks and Energy Parts. Certain items can only be collected later in the game. This guide assumes you’re hunting for collectibles after completing the main story — unless the collectibles are directly in your path while playing through the main story.

Missile Tank: Burenia – After the Network Station, take the path down and right (using the Spider Magnet walls) to reach the upper level of a cave with water at the bottom. Found in the right corner. Use Diffusion Beam to break the blocks and reach the tank.

Missile+ Tank: Burenia – In the large open underwater room beneath the Flash Shift Room. Fall to the left from the top to land on the platform.

Energy Tank: Burenia – To the right of the center Save Station, there’s an easy-to-spot Energy Tank with pitfall blocks below. Use Flash Shift to reach the Spider Magnet wall.

Energy Tank: Burenia – After using the Green Teleportal in Ghavoran, drop down to the lower underwater levels and destroy the Storm Missile Crate, then use Space Jump to reach it.

Missile Tank+: Burenia – Left of the Map Station, go to the room with the magnetic wall / grapple point wall. At the top, shoot a Missile at the upper wall behind the Shutter Platform. Use Flash Shift to reach the ledge and Morph Ball to grab it.

Energy Tank: Burenia – After using the Green Teleportal in Ghavoran, drop down to the lower underwater levels and destroy the Storm Missile Crate, then use Space Jump to reach it.

Missile Tank: Burenia – Just outside the Artaria Elevator Exit. Use Screw Attack to reach it.

Missile Tank+: Burenia – On the ceiling of the room to the left of the Network Station near the Artaria Elevator Exit. Use Screw Attack to reach it. You basically can’t miss it.

Missile Tank: Burenia – In the room just beneath the Drogyga boss arena. Drop down to the bottom-right corner in the water. Once you have the Gravity Suit and Space Jump, you can reach this tank.

Missile Tank: Burenia – In the tall room directly right of the Map Station, go to the upper-right corner and scan for a single hidden block. This is the same room that lifts up when you return to Burenia later.

Missile Tank: Burenia – At the bottom left corner of the room connected to two Dairon trams, there’s a pool of water with a metal grapple at the top. Use the Grapple Beam (or Space Jump + Gravity Suit) to reach it.

Missile Tank: Burenia – In the very large room to the right of the left-most Save Station, the room with a Missile Tank+ on a platform, there are Speed Boost Blocks in the center. Acquire Speed Boost and the Gravity Suit, then use Shinespark to jump into the blocks.

Missile Tank: Burenia – In the room to the left of the previous chamber (the very large one we needed Space Jump to lower the wall blocking the door), there’s a Missile Tank plainly visible on the path. Return with Space Jump and Gravity Suit to get it.

Power Bomb Tank: Burenia – At the very bottom of Burenia, reach the room with the squid alien in the bottom-left. From there, go right and you’ll find a suspicious search area. In the narrow Morph Ball path, you’ll find Speed Boost blocks. Go to the previous room, charge Shinespark, then slide twice into the x1 wide path. Jump with Morph Ball (while Shinespark is active) and press right to launch through the blocks.

Missile Tank: Burenia – In the Twin Robot Chozo boss room, go through the upper-left shutter (but don’t go through the door) and you’ll find a breakable block in the corner.

Energy Part: Burenia – In the Green Teleportal room, use bombs on the corner directly to the right of the portal. There’s a hidden path here blocked by Enki, which you can break with Ice Missiles.

Missile Tank+: Burenia – The hardest collectible in this area is right next to the Green Teleportal. Go down into the secret area (Morph Ball) to the right of the teleportal. At the bottom, there are some Speed Blocks. Break them, and you’ll find a long, twisty path to more Speed Blocks.